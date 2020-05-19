These personalized note books are from a Wes Anderson fever dream

%MINIFYHTMLe6f5fd65e3e0c612c435ba50112d830716%

Personalized Observer Notebook The | $ 17 | Etsy

Each notebook in AndSoTheyMadeThe Etsy shop gave me Wes Anderson vibes to the hills, and I don't hate it. These imitation leather observer style notebooksIn particular, they look so sharp. They come in twenty different colors and you can more or less turn them into whathave what you want And seeing a lot of them together as in the examples it makes me wish them all.

I could easily see that these are diaries of Steve Zissou plays notes from Margot Tenenbaum, or a Latin study guide for Max Fischer. You can even customize one of the notebooks in this store look like a classic book. me applaud this custom cover, really a piece for the times. These would make a great gift for any occasion and it is The perfect way to share an inside joke.

Ships from the UK for $ 10, but these laptops have such a specific look and are For real different I really You wouldn't mind waiting or paying a little more.