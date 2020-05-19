These are the 6 most promising candidates for the coronavirus vaccine: BGR

%MINIFYHTML9d1bba9fda29c7be2792f517a3d5248814%

Six coronavirus vaccine candidates have been determined to be the most likely to succeed, a Morgan Stanley analyst said in a recent note to investors.

The candidate list includes some household names, such as Moderna, Oxford, and BioNTech. These labs are already conducting promising human trials, and the drugs could be approved later this year.

Other Johnson & Johnson and Sanofi vaccine candidates may be ready by the end of 2021.

There is no cure for the new coronavirus at this time, but significant progress is being made. Doctors treating patients with COVID-19 have been able to uncover all kinds of unusual symptoms and find treatments that can speed recovery and reduce complications. Similarly, vaccine research looks incredibly promising.

We have no idea if a vaccine will be able to elicit the desired immune response and block the infection, but more than 100 teams came up with ideas on how to stop the virus. As many as eight of them are already in various phases of clinical trials, and at least a couple of them could be approved for emergency use as early as this fall. Of all of them, analysts at Morgan Stanley think that six of the existing candidates are more likely to succeed.

Even if a vaccine is ready as early as this fall, it will be years before it becomes widely available. As Bill Gates explained in his recent comments, the manufacture and distribution of up to 7 billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine will require resources, time, and a strategy to ensure that everyone has access to the drug. Gates said he hoped that more than one candidate would be approved for COVID-19 of the several his foundation has funded.

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently said that he expects the first vaccine to be ready in early 2021, but explained in a document that a single candidate will not be enough for the entire world.

The fact that up to six vaccines have a chance of success is definitely good news. But, as before, there is no guarantee that these drugs will work in humans as well as they did in animals or in laboratories. Vaccines must be effective and safe, which is why so many human testing phases are required.

Analyst Matthew Harrison said in a note seen by Benzinga that millions of doses of the vaccine could be available this fall, and more than a billion next year. He highlighted six drugs as the most promising, including four that are already in clinical trials and two candidates that are still in the preclinical phase.

The four vaccines currently being tested are not surprising. We are reviewing the Moderna mRNA vaccine, which was the first to reach human trials and the first to report positive results. Then we have the Oxford vaccine that worked well in monkeys and is progressing with promising results in humans. BioNTech's genetic vaccine also began testing in Germany and the US. USA In recent weeks, in association with Pfizer. Then there is the CanSino test in China and Canada. The analyst believes that all four may be available later this year.

In the first half of 2021, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine candidate may be available, while the Sanofi-GlaxoSmithKline vaccine candidate may be approved in late 2021. The following table lists all of these possible COVID-19 vaccines, highlighting vaccine platforms, current status and initial manufacturing capacity:

These are estimates based on the current progress of the six vaccine candidates, and things could change in the coming months. Morgan Stanley acknowledged that clinical data is still needed, and even when it is available it can be difficult to judge. The analyst said that the levels of neutralizing antibodies obtained in volunteers who were inoculated will be compared with animal models and antibody titers achieved by survivors of COVID-19.

The analyst also said that NIAID could be working to establish neutralizing antibody titration thresholds that could offer protection against the disease. Those data could be released before the first vaccines come out.

The research note says the coronavirus pandemic market could be worth $ 10 billion to $ 30 billion, while the endemic opportunity stands at $ 2 billion to $ 25 billion.

