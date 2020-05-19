"There is no possibility of reconciliation,quot; – Aaliya Siddiqui on her divorce with Nawazuddin

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, filed for divorce a couple of days ago. According to a report, Aaliya said there are several reasons behind her decision. Aaliya's lawyer also confirmed that he had sent a legal notice to Nawaz on behalf of Aaliya seeking a divorce on May 7, 2020. The lawyer added that Nawaz has not yet responded.

Now, in a recent interview, Aaliya spoke about the divorce and custody of her two children. Aaliya mentioned that she no longer wants marriage. She said: “I want to go with the flow. I haven't thought much about the future, but I don't want this marriage anymore. There is no chance of reconciliation. "Speaking of her children, she said she raised them and would want custody of them.

He further said: “I have returned to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don't want to be reminded that I'm using someone's identity for my benefit. "Speaking about the problems, he said:" Our problems started shortly after we were married more than a decade ago. Two months of confinement gave me plenty of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, he didn't have that. They made me feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also a problem. "