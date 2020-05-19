The Voice Finale names a season 18 winner

What season, what end, what time.

The voice just closed season 18 and revealed a winner in the weirdest and most surreal ending to the entire series. In the end, the first prize went to Blake's team Todd tilghman, who celebrated surrounded by his family.

Thunderstorm Artis (Team Nick) and Toneisha Harris (Team Blake) were the finalists, CammWess (Team Legend) landed fourth, and Micah Iverson (Team Kelly) was named fifth.

Over the course of the night, the final five were whittled down to the final, but the two hours were also filled with performances by old coaches and parties with the coaches, including one where Nick gifted the other coaches their own versions of their red. chair, although Blake's was quite a bit smaller than John's or Kelly's.