The very personal origin of DC's Stargirl

DC Stargirl, the latest TV superhero, has a very personal origin story.
The new series, which premiered on DC Universe and hits The CW on Wednesday, May 19, follows Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger), an ordinary teenager who moves to Nebraska with her mother (Amy Smart) and stepfather (Luke Wilson) As he establishes his new life, he finds the Starman team in his stepfather's belongings, learning that he used to be a fellow superhero and turns on as Stargirl. Courtney's stepfather Pat reluctantly becomes his stepdaughter's partner.
The series was created by Geoff Johns and it's based on the character he co-created with Lee Moder. Johns wrote the original comic, Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E.and took the character to other comics with him, especially Justice Society of America. Johns serves as showrunner in the series alongside Melissa Carter, It is a personal project for the prolific comic book writer. Johns named the character after her sister, Courtney, who died in the TWA Flight 800 disaster at the age of 18.
Stars and S.T.R.I.P.E. It was the first comic proposal that Johns sold to DC Comics, a company he called home for years. Courtney's character not only got her name, but was inspired by Johns sister. "It is his optimistic spirit and energy that he wanted to return to the world with Star Girl. It is a celebration, prospective and positive, "Johns said in a press letter.
"I've written a lot of superhero stories in my career, but this is by far the most personal on all levels," Johns wrote.
In playing the lead role, Johns told TVLine that they saw hundreds of actors, "but they had to have a specific mix of youth, power, humor and warmth that embodied Stargirl, because she is so proactive. It's like the opposite of a reticent hero, she is very enthusiastic. "
"I love that she's brave and fights for what's right. I mean, she does it even before she's Stargirl. That's exactly who Courtney is. It was important to find someone who could do that and still have a real fondness for her, because she's not just going in there and kicking butts, "Johns said of finding the right fit in Bassinger.
Johns said the television series "is the most important thing I've ever worked on for the character."
"It was the first comic I wrote, it was inspired by the family, and it is the first show I have ever hosted. I wanted to show it. I wanted to be there, every day … It really is a dream come true. I would love to show this show during years. It's my favorite experience I've ever had and it means a lot. My parents are delighted. My family is excited to see the show. " Johns told Collider.
See Star Girl Take flight on Tuesday, May 19 at 8 p.m. at The CW.
