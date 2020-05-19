The very personal origin of DC's Stargirl

"I love that she's brave and fights for what's right. I mean, she does it even before she's Stargirl. That's exactly who Courtney is. It was important to find someone who could do that and still have a real fondness for her, because she's not just going in there and kicking butts, "Johns said of finding the right fit in Bassinger.

Johns said the television series "is the most important thing I've ever worked on for the character."

"It was the first comic I wrote, it was inspired by the family, and it is the first show I have ever hosted. I wanted to show it. I wanted to be there, every day … It really is a dream come true. I would love to show this show during years. It's my favorite experience I've ever had and it means a lot. My parents are delighted. My family is excited to see the show. " Johns told Collider.