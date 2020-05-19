The United States is using Taiwan as a pressure point in the technological fight with China

The Trump administration has clashed with China for years over tariff threats, technology, and the terms of its trade deal. But in a couple of actions last week, the administration escalated those economic tensions in a way that comes close to touching a red line for Beijing: its contentious relationship with Taiwan.
One of the world's leading computer chip makers, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or T.S.M.C., said Thursday it would. build a factory in Arizona, a move announced by US officials as a first step in relocating a vital supply chain in the United States.
The administration has been working on multiple fronts to isolate Huawei, a major global smartphone brand and the world's largest producer of equipment that powers mobile networks. But simultaneously it undermines Huawei and brings T.S.M.C. closer to the US orbit there is a double blow to industrial policy that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, one that raises the possibility of a more serious conflict between China and the United States.
Never before has the Trump administration so vigorously challenged Chinese companies' access to Taiwan's high-tech supply chain and, by extension, Beijing's influence on the democracy of the autonomous island, which it claims as part of its territory. .
The administration appears to intend to "attack targets that are economically and politically sensitive for Beijing," said Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornell University.
Since the United States Department of Commerce announced Following the rule change, industry analysts and executives have highlighted what they said could be a significant solution.
The rule change prohibits companies around the world from using American technology to produce or design chips that are shipped, either directly or through an intermediary, to Huawei. But it doesn't seem to prevent them from producing chips that would be shipped to Huawei's customers or partners, such as contract manufacturers who assemble phones and other devices on behalf of Huawei.
However, the rule could still disrupt Huawei's business, forcing the company or its suppliers to reorganize their operations. And the Commerce Department could revise its rule in the coming months to reduce loopholes.
As of Tuesday, some administration officials were already discussing ways to strengthen the rule, two people familiar with the deliberations said.
"The future of at least a significant portion of Huawei's business is now firmly in the hands of the Commerce Department," said Paul Triolo, technology policy analyst for the Eurasia Group.
In an emailed comment, Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary, said his department was accused of catching and punishing middlemen and front companies who evade its regulations, and that he does so regularly. "Any collusion with Huawei or its affiliates to intentionally violate this rule is prohibited, and any party found to be in violation will not be able to access United States equipment or software," Ross said.
Huawei declined this week to answer journalists' questions about the amended rule, although it acknowledged that its business would be "inevitably,quot; affected.
The company appears to have been preparing for the possibility of being isolated from key suppliers. At the end of 2019, Huawei had accumulated finished products, components and raw materials worth $ 23.5 billion, according to its annual report, an increase of nearly three-quarters a year earlier.
While the practical effects of the new rule remain unclear, the political message sent out by last week's announcements was unequivocal: The Trump administration is eager to thwart China's efforts to master critical technologies and is turning to Taiwan as a new leverage point.
Since the signing of the so-called countries The Phase 1 trade deal ushered in a truce in January, the Trump administration has been gradually increasing its rhetoric against China. Trump blamed Beijing for failing to stop the coronavirus outbreak and questioned the future of his long-cost trade deal. With the next election half a year away, Trump hopes to avoid fierce criticism from Democrats for his handling of the virus.
"I feel differently about that deal now than I did three months ago," Trump said Tuesday afternoon about his trade pact with China.
Tensions have also spread to the World Health Organization, which regards China as an influential member but excludes Taiwan.
The United States has also become more active in competing against China to build and control access to the technological components that power everything from smartphones to missiles.
The Commerce Department said The latest rule change was intended to thwart Huawei's efforts to get around past restrictions. To lessen its dependence on American suppliers, Huawei has attempted to satisfy more of its semiconductor needs internally. But to mass-produce those chips to its specifications, Huawei still needs T.S.M.C. and other foundry companies, which rely heavily on software and equipment made by American suppliers.
By targeting Huawei access to a company located in Taiwan, the Trump administration added a pinch of geopolitical insult to the injury.
Taiwan has been of great political importance to both Beijing and Washington. It is currently governed by a party that is suspicious of the ruling Communist Party of China and favors closer ties with the United States.
In recent years, the status of Taiwan as the semiconductor capital of the world has increased its strategic importance. T.S.M.C. It manufactures microchips for global big names across the tech world, including Apple, Qualcomm, and Huawei's chip subsidiary HiSilicon.
"It has the best semiconductor manufacturer in the world, and China believes it owns the land it is on," said Stacy Rasgon, a semiconductor analyst at research firm Sanford C. Bernstein. "It shows how dependent everyone is on T.S.M.C."
In a series of private discussions over the past year, officials from the Commerce, State and Defense departments urged T.S.M.C. opening a US facility as a way to strengthen political ties and protect against threats from China that could lead to cutting shipments to the United States.
For many months, T.S.M.C. rejected those offers, citing costs. East Asia is the center of the global electronic product supply chain, and Mark Liu, the company's president, had said the main obstacle was increased spending from operating in the United States.
But Washington's recent pleas, including, apparently, the promise of funding, changed the company's opinion.
On Friday, a spokeswoman for T.S.M.C. She said the company now saw "a potential possibility for us to close the cost gap," but she declined to elaborate. In a call Friday, a State Department official suggested that he could receive funds from Congress, where lawmakers have discussed new funds to stimulate the semiconductor industry.
Analysts said the spiraling tensions between the United States and China could also have forced the hand of T.S.M.C. According to its latest annual report, a fifth of its revenue comes from companies based in China, but 60 percent comes from customers based in North America.
"T.S.M.C. wants to sit in the middle and be Switzerland," said Ben Thompson, author of the influential technology newsletter Stratechery. "But it was getting to the point where that was unsustainable."
Another factor that may have prompted US officials to lobby for the Arizona factory is its broader fears about China's influence on Taiwan and its ability to hack or sabotage supply chains there, said Mr. Triolo of the Eurasia Group. . T.S.M.C. It plays a crucial role in the production of commercial chips that also have military applications in aircraft, satellites, and drones.
The true purpose of the Arizona deal may have been "to allow T.S.M.C. to eventually become a trusted member of the United States Army supply chain," Triolo said.
The geopolitical dimensions of the technological struggle are not lost on Huawei executives.
At an event at Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen on Monday, one of the company's vice presidents, Guo Ping, made specific comments on Washington's motivations to continue its crusade against Huawei, even amid the global coronavirus crisis.
"The United States believes that technological leadership is the foundation of its supremacy," Guo said. "The technological leadership of any other country or company could jeopardize American supremacy."