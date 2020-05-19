The success of the list of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber explained by Billboard after a fight with 6ix9ine

WENN / Instagram

Ensuring there was no foul play as suggested by rapper & # 39; Gooba & # 39 ;, Billboard executives point out that & # 39; each song has its own ratio breakdown based on its specific activity & # 39 ;.

Billboard chiefs have responded to rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine after he accused Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber of buying his way to the top of the US pop charts. USA

The duo debuted "Stuck with U" at number one on Monday, May 18, two places before the rap star's "Gooba," and made it clear they had a problem with locations in a video posted online at the one claimed by the record label bosses had made sure that Ariana and Justin made it to the top by buying multiple copies of their song.

Ariana, Justin, and their manager, Scooter Braun, responded to Tekashi, insisting that only fans were responsible for bringing his record to number one, and now Billboard executives have made it clear that there was no foul play.

"& # 39; Stuck with U & # 39; was available for purchase during the week as a digital download, as well as in various physical format / digital download combinations through the Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber web stores," the statement read. it's a statement. "The increase in sales probably refers to sales on Thursday, May 14, the last day of the follow-up week, when signed singles & # 39; Stuck with U & # 39; went on sale in web stores Grande and Bieber. Accepted single or signed album. Sales form available to any artist and has been repeatedly observed in Billboard chart stories when such items have impacted the Hot 100. "

"Meanwhile, 6ix9ine released an unsigned digital download / CD on the last day of the follow-up week through its web store."

"As noted in this week's story announcing the results in the latest Hot 100, & # 39; Stuck with U & # 39; sold 108,000 in the follow-up week ending May 14 and Gooba sold 24,000, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data. "

The statement continues: "The Hot 100 has a locked methodology, updated at least once a year, with each metric divided by a certain number, resulting in an average chart ratio, making broadcasts the most weighted factor. followed by radio airplay and then sales. Each song has its own breakdown of proportion based on its specific activity, which contributes to the overall average of the list each week. "

Overall, & # 39; Stuck with U & # 39; attracted 28.1 million streams from the US, 26.3 million in radio audience, and 108,000 sold in the follow-up week. & # 39; Gooba & # 39; had 55.3 million US broadcasts, 172,000 in radio audience and 24,000 sold. "