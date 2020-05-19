The star of & # 39; Ink Master & # 39; Daniel Silva could face life in prison for murder in Corey La Barrie Death

Instagram

The formal charge against the tattoo artist came a week after he was arrested in the car accident that claimed the life of the YouTube star on the day he turned 25.

Daniel Silva has been officially responsible for the death of Corey La Barrie. Less than ten days after he was arrested in the car accident that claimed the life of the YouTube star, the "Tattoo artist"Star was formally charged with murder.

On Tuesday, May 19, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced that the 26-year-old tattoo artist faces a murder charge. A date for his appearance has not yet been scheduled, but if found guilty, he could face a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison.

In the District Attorney's Office press release, prosecutors alleged that Daniel was driving his McLaren sports car when he crashed into a tree in Valley Village, killing Corey, 25. The case is still under investigation.

Silva was arrested in the fatal car accident on Monday night, May 11. In a press release about the arrest, the Valley Traffic Division of the Los Angeles Police Department noted that the accident involving the television personality took place around 9:39 p.m. on Sunday. "A 2020 McLaren 600LT was traveling east on Huston Street at high speed when the driver lost control," he said.

According to the press release, Daniel attempted to flee the scene after colliding with a stop sign and a tree at the northeast corner of Huston Street and Carpenter Avenue, "but was stopped by citizens who came to render aid." His bail was later found to be set at $ 2 million.

Corey, who was a passenger in Silva's car at the time of the accident, was rushed to a local hospital, but succumbed to his injuries. He was said to be celebrating his 25th birthday when he was killed. Her brother Jarrad La Barrie expressed his heartbreak on Instagram the day after the incident.

"This is not something I thought I would have to sit here and write for a long time or what I want to do right now, but everyone deserves to know that my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," Jarrad said. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I don't know how I'm supposed to do this without you (sic)."