The SF NCAA Federal Judges Act cannot limit educational scholarships for college athletes – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A federal appeals court in San Francisco ruled Monday that the National College Sports Association cannot limit the compensation that colleges can award to the best basketball and soccer players for costs and benefits related to The education.

A panel of three judges from the United States Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision in which United States District Judge Claudia Wilken said last year that the NCAA restrictions on benefits related to the Education violated the federal antitrust law by reducing competition in college sports.

The NCAA currently allows universities to award scholarships to athletes for the full cost of attending college, including tuition, board, and incidental expenses. Monday's decision allows extra help for education-related items like computers, science equipment, musical instruments, internships, and graduate scholarships at other schools.

The decision applies to the Men's Division I Soccer Bowl Branch and the Men's and Women's Division I basketball. It was done in several consolidated lawsuits filed in 2014 and 2015 by players led by former University of West Virginia runner Shawne Alston.

The players also unsuccessfully sought for the courts to reject all compensation limits for student athletes. But the appeals court agreed with Wilken's conclusion that allowing professional pay beyond education costs would lessen competition by reducing the popularity of college sports perceived by fans as amateur companies.

Circuit Chief Judge Sidney Thomas wrote: "In our opinion, the district court struck the right balance by crafting a remedy that would prevent anti-competitive harm to student-athletes while serving the pro-competitive purpose of preserving the popularity of college sports. "

Steve Berman, an attorney for Alston, stated: "We are incredibly pleased that the appeals court has sided with the previous decision of the lower federal court and our plaintiffs, the student athletes who have worked so hard under the regulations of the NCAA to balance their needs with the intense demands of college sports. "

Berman said the decision clears the way for Division I individual sports conferences to establish independent rules about what education-related compensation or benefits their member universities can award to student athletes.

NCAA Legal Director Donald Remy said in a statement: "We will continue to review the opinion and determine our next steps."

The decision could be appealed to an expanded panel of the Ninth Circuit or to the US Supreme Court. USA

The lawsuits filed in 2014 and 2015 followed a previous 2009 lawsuit in which former University of California Los Angeles basketball player Ed O & # 39; Bannon challenged previous NCAA rules that limited scholarships to enrollment, board and books.

While that case was pending, the NCAA changed its rules in 2014 to allow scholarships for the full cost of attending college, including unforeseen expenses like laundry, supplies, and transportation.

