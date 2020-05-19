The Seemingly Long Way Ahead For Michigan Restaurants Back To Business – Up News Info Detroit

As Governor Whitmer begins to open up parts of the state in northern Michigan, time is running out for most Michigan restaurateurs who have restaurants and bars that are closed in many places, or offer only take-out service. and sidewalk service.

According to a BridgeMI article, Michigan's restaurant industry is a $ 19 billion dollar business. Justin Winslow, CEO of the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association, said since March 16, when the first executive order closed the dinner service, as an average of 20 restaurants will close their doors forever. BridgeMI reports that this is based on a mid-April survey that showed that 4% of homeowners will not reopen at all.

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association wanted to target May 29 as the opening date for Michigan Restaurants. Publish a "Roadmap for Reopening,quot; with a list of proposed guidelines for restaurants to follow. However, the governor is working on a six-stage reopening plan. We are currently in phase three. Restaurants would not have a limited food option until phase five.

With the early reopening of the arrival of restaurants, there will surely be restrictions on the number of diners that can enter, with perhaps 50% (or less) of capacity limits. With experience in other parts of the country according to Business Insider.

James Beard-winning chef Andrew Zimmern told Business Insider that restaurants must have a capacity of 85% to 90% to be able to do so. Like the restaurant industry, it generally has very low margins when it comes to overhead, food costs and payroll. So even with restored interior dining, will some restaurants be able to do it without actually reevaluating their business models?

With the arrival of summer, perhaps an idea for Michigan restaurants is to do what other cities in the country are considering. Close streets in areas to allow restaurants and businesses to use the streets to establish extended seating. This would allow restaurants to accommodate people, but larger outdoor seating would allow them to meet social distancing guidelines. It would be easy to imagine that it would also help the downtown districts, but the challenge would be to avoid overcrowding.

Spencer Nevin, president of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association, said: "Our view is that we need to do a few things to help these places operate, primarily social distancing … and back to business."

From the beverage industry's point of view, Nevin said it is not as simple as opening up. Restaurants and bars have been inactive for some time. Beer and soda lines should be cleaned. Draft beer, for example, has a shelf life of 45 to 60 days. If it has been taken advantage of or not. A beer keg weighs 160 pounds, and removing these expired kegs and replacing them will require special equipment, labor, and logistics.

Justin Winslow told Bridge MI: "Customers will vote with their feet if they feel safe or not when they return to their local restaurant … All a restaurant can do is demonstrate that it meets and exceeds all levels of guidance on how operate safely. "

As state and local government leaders and companies navigate the post-COVID-19 landscape, the way we do business will change and could even affect the way we use public spaces.

Information from BridgeMi, Business Insider and NBC News contributed to this report.

