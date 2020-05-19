The right to privacy extends to foreign Internet users, the rules of the German court

BERLIN – The privacy rights enshrined in the German Constitution extend to foreigners living abroad and cover their data online, the country's highest court ruled on Tuesday, ordering Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to review a law governing the foreign intelligence agency.
The Constitutional Court decision found that parts of a 2016 law governing the country's foreign intelligence agency, known by its German abbreviation BND, in part violates the universal right to privacy in communication. The ruling ordered the law to be rewritten to clarify the motivation for spying on people abroad, but did not completely ban the practice.
In its current form, the law allows the BND to collect, evaluate and even share data generated by communication between non-Germans outside the country to counter possible attacks or threats. The passage of the law fueled an intense debate over security and civil liberties in a country where the lessons of disregard for individual privacy under the Nazi and Communist regimes still resonate strongly.
The court determined that the preventive measures stipulated in the law were not clear enough reasons to violate an individual's privacy.
“In particular, monitoring is not based on sufficient objectives and is structured in such a way that they are controllable; several safeguards are also missing, for example to protect journalists or lawyers, ”the court said. He added that the law lacked "a sufficiently important guarantee of protection of legal interests and sufficient thresholds for intervention."
A group of journalists and civil liberties organizations brought the case before the Constitutional Court, arguing that the 2016 law gave too much power to the state and was unable to defend the universal human rights to privacy guaranteed by article 10 of the Constitution. The ruling is the first time that the court has extended the rights guaranteed in the Constitution to non-Germans.
"The ruling sets new standards in the international protection of human rights and for press freedom," said the Civil Rights Society, a Berlin-based nonprofit organization that filed the lawsuit along with several journalist organizations.
The outrage over the surveillance in Germany was sparked by extensive privacy violations by intelligence services that were revealed by Edward J. Snowden, a former contractor for the US National Security Agency. USA And, soon after, by the revelation that the N.S.A. he had touched the chancellor's cell phone.
At almost the same time, Ms Merkel's government was struggling to respond to a series of Islamist terrorist attacks in the country that seek to expand Germany's ability to defend itself without depending on the United States' security apparatus. The 2016 law was an attempt to balance privacy and security considerations, but the court ruled Tuesday that the BND had been given too much power.
The ruling required parts of the 2016 law to be rewritten by the end of 2021, stipulating that the individual right to privacy in communication, whether by letter, phone or online, be established as a universal right of any person, in any place. The court also called for more controls on the BND and limitations on the service's ability to share information with international partners.
Norbert Röttgen, a member of Mrs Merkel's conservative ruling party and a candidate to succeed her, criticized the ruling in a post on Twitter as "difficult to explain abroad,quot; because "it raises considerable questions about our strategic operations and our ability to cooperate at a time when external aggression is increasingly complex."
For civil rights groups, the ruling was a delayed move to align the country's intelligence agency with its Constitution.
"Today's verdict finally incorporates the BND into the German Constitution," said Bijan Moini, a lawyer who represented Reporters Without Borders in the case. "The court sets far-reaching guidelines on how deep and in-depth the service can be monitored, how vulnerable groups of people should be protected, and independent control should be strengthened."
