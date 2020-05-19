The Pizza Hut employee who delivered pizza to Michael Jordan calls the poisoning theory a & # 39; trash heap & # 39;

A former assistant manager at Pizza Hut is giving Michael Jordan a "pizza,quot; on his mind.

In Sunday night's "The Last Dance,quot;, it was revealed that Michael Jordan's infamous Flu Game during the 1997 NBA Finals was actually the Food Poisoning Game, with Jordan agitated overnight after eating A bad pizza from a pizza place.

The story goes: Five boys (five boys?) Delivered a pizza to Jordan late at night, and the pizza allegedly disagreed with him. Well, the former Park City Pizza Hut assistant manager, who made and delivered the pizza to Jordan, offered some real slices in an interview with Jake Scott and Gordon Monson of 1280 The Zone in Salt Lake City.

In short, Craig Fite calls the history and theory of the poisoned pizza conspiracy a "garbage heap." Fite argues that he followed all the necessary precautions before delivering the pizza: wash his hands, be very careful with the healing and creation of the pizza, and even leave the store while he was acting manager (a big no-no) while -Deliver the pizza himself, along with another employee.

So, there was not five employees delivering a single pizza, at least on behalf of Fite.

"The crappy story the guy told, that there were five people, we were two, and we didn't even have that many people working at the store at the time, but we were two," Fite said.

One of the wildest interviews I've ever heard. Greg Fite claims to have delivered an extra thin and crispy pepperoni pizza to Michael Jordan. It was a Pizza Hut location and there were only 2 guys delivering "the pizza,quot;.

He is convinced that the pizza had ZERO food poisoning! – Hans Olsen (@ 975Hans) May 18, 2020 %MINIFYHTML0dd9607c1aa78ddba67a83a1edb48fcb15%

Fite, who said he was hired a few weeks earlier as an assistant manager, says everyone knew who the pizza was being delivered to, but not specifically who. After realizing that the pizza was probably being delivered to Jordan, Fite took every precaution to ensure that the pizza was ready. He also said that he was trying to become a manager of a Pizza Hut store, so he was not in the business of poisoning anyone.

Fite said she glanced at Jordan in her room and saw him playing cards at the time of delivery. Jordan saluted the delivery team, Fite said. As far as the trade went, Fite said, after venturing through security checkpoints en route to the hotel room.

"I am 100 percent sure it was not food poisoning," said Fite. "Or it wasn't that pizza."

Fite said thin-crust pepperoni pizza is hard to catch from food poisoning, and that other people she spoke with who also received pizza deliveries that night were not intoxicated with the pizza.

The docuseries of "The Last Dance,quot; have undoubtedly painted Jordan and many of the stories surrounding his career in a mythological light, with the Food Poisoning Game now at the forefront of more conspiracy theories. There are … mushrooms for debate, after all.

With this story coming to light and Jordan presenting a legendary game, it may prove that at least one person can beat Pizza Hut.