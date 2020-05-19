The only ACC team Michael Jordan wanted to beat more in North Carolina

It doesn't take much to mark Michael Jordan.

As we repeatedly saw in "The Last Dance," His Airness could hold a grudge against anyone, even create fictional slights from opposing players, and use that bitterness to fuel his competitive momentum.

It turns out that handling goes back long before his professional days. As a senior in high school, Jordan had drawn the attention of large schools across the country, with the most interest coming from the programs of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Everyone knows Jordan chose to play for Hall of Fame coach Dean Smith in North Carolina, where he helped lead the Tar Heels to the 1982 national championship as a freshman by taking down the shot on the left with 18 seconds remaining. regulation. But what if you had chosen differently?

It turns out Jordan had an interest in another ACC school: Maryland.

The Terrapins, also trained by a Hall of Fame member in Lefty Driesell, were also national contenders at the time. They had finished first in the 1979-80 ACC regular season and were finalists for UNC in the 1981 ACC Tournament, losing a one-point thriller in the final.

Maryland was also interested in recruiting Jordan, although not as much as the young escort would have liked. According to Buzz Peterson, Jordan's roommate in North Carolina, Driesell hung his last scholarship position in front of three recruits: Jordan, Peterson, and Jeff Adkins.

"(Driesell) says,‘ I have a scholarship left and the first one to receive it gets it, "Peterson told Washington City Paper.

Apparently that didn't sit well with Jordan (surprise, right?). To continue, Peterson and Adkins were named Parade Magazine All Americans in 1981 while Jordan was left out. Adkins ended up taking that Driesell scholarship offer, and Jordan and Peterson went to UNC.

As if that wasn't motivation enough for Jordan, he had a bit more incentive to hate the Terps in the 1981 McDonald's All-American Game. Jordan put together a 30-point performance on 13-for-19 shooting since the field and 4-for-4 shooting from the free-throw line to go with six steals and four assists. He also made the game's winning free throws with 11 seconds remaining to help the East All-Stars beat the West 96-95.

But the co-MVP honors went to committing Maryland Adrian Branch (24 points from the East) and Aubrey Sherrod (19 points from the West), who played for the State of Wichita.

With all of that in mind, it's easy enough to figure out which team was on Jordan's mind when he looked at the UNC calendar and saw the Terrapins twice a year.

"I was interested in Maryland," said Peterson. "Maryland was the one he would talk about."

Jordan used that anger for fuel, recording a 5-1 record against the Terrapins in his three years of college.