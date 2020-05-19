The new SD Express card specification is almost four times faster than the current one

The SD Association, the group that sets standards for memory cards, today announced a new SD 8.0 specification for SD Express memory cards that will allow cards to transfer data at a rate of nearly four gigabytes per second, largely thanks to the use of PCIe 4.0 and NVMe interfaces commonly found in solid state drives. That faster transfer rate could come in handy as new technologies such as 8K video create ever larger files, which in turn require faster performance if you want to transfer data in a timely manner.

Specifically, the 8.0 specification allows transfer rates of up to 3,938 megabytes per second, according to a technical document from the SD Association. It's a significant leap from the maximum transfer rates of 985 megabytes per second that you would find on cards built into the SD 7.0 and SD7.1 specifications, which used the slower PCIe 3.1 interface. The new specification will be available on SDHC, SDXC and SDUC memory cards, says the SD Association, which means it could theoretically be used on a 128TB SDUC card, which is currently the largest amount of memory supported by an SD card.

Although the specification was announced today, that doesn't mean you can run Best Buy and pick up a new card with the SD 8.0 specification, you will have to wait until memory card manufacturers implement the specification in the upcoming products. You will also need devices that read cards on the hardware end, such as laptops, cameras, and card readers, to support the specification, a process that is likely to take a long time.