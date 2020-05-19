The Michiganders are storing $ 50 million in bottles and cans – Up News Info Detroit

Are you saving the beer and cans for when you can carry them? Many are, and recyclers say they estimate it's accumulating in a big way … $ 50 million. In a Detroit Free Press report, waste pickers are concerned about supplying recycled materials.

With Governor Whitmer's executive orders COVID-19, all returns of bottles and cans eligible for deposit have been stopped. However, recyclers are noticing that people are not putting this material on the sidewalk or in the recycling bin for garbage collection, so they think people are sitting on them. Waiting for the news of when the state will allow them to take their cans and bottles to get their deposited money back.

According to Tom Emmerich, COO of Schupan & Sons Recycling of Wixom and Wyoming, the number of unredeemed cans and bottles grows by 70 million every week. His company, along with other recyclers, takes returnable plastic, aluminum and glass from beer and pop distributors and processes them so they can be reused again in the beverage industry.

Emmerich also told Free Press that he knows that many charities are receiving donations in returnable cans and bottles and are waiting when they can redeem them for the deposits. On average, his company handles about 160 million cans, 100 million plastic and glass bottles a month. The problem here is that this material is valuable to the beverage industry. Since they no longer have the constant stream of recycled content to supply their containers. So bottlers have had to resort to finding new and more expensive materials. That in turn costs more and requires more energy for manufacturers.

Tom Spencer, president of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association, says he doesn't think he has seen higher costs due to a lack of recyclable materials. He feels that the decision of the Governor's office to stop the deposits was a prudent one.

Regarding whether deposit refunds should be accepted again, Spencer said: "I think we are getting closer. I mean, I know that the governor is starting to open more businesses, and he is consulting with his experts and his team and I think we are quite near that point … ". “But when it opens, we want it to be safe. I think this is the highest consideration, once opened, we want it to be safe. "

When you open that beer or bottle of Coca-Cola, 73% of it is recycled. Of the recycled content, 43% are recycled materials that someone returned for a deposit.

Tom Emmerich is also a director of TOMRA and UBCR LLC, Inc. UBCR transports and processes recycled bottles, while TOMRA provides reverse vending machines. The kind you see in Meijer or Kroger, where you put your bottles in the hole, scan the barcode and give you a credit coupon at the store for your deposits.

Reverse vending machines place recycled materials in containers. When they are full, store employees replace the containers with an empty one. When the store has enough recycled material, it is placed on trucks. Schupan and Sons CEO Marc Schupan says this recycled material can be safely recovered in the middle of COVID-19, and that store workers are more at risk of catching something while restocking shelves.

According to Emmerich, Michigan is the only state that does not accept returns and says, "I understand that the governor is trying to protect us,quot; and (bottle and can returns) "can be done safely." Therefore, he says they are being stored in people's homes and garages, and when bottle returns are accepted again, it will take him and the companies months to catch up. "We are probably waiting 20 to 25 weeks to get ourselves out of this problem," Emmerich told Free Press.

Free Press reports that Michigan's deposit refund rate was approximately 90% through 2018. It then dropped slightly to 89%. With about $ 346 million to $ 425 million in deposits repaid in the past two decades since 2000, as reported by the Michigan Treasury Department. The state takes the money from the unclaimed deposit known as escheat, with about 75% going to the Cleanup and Redevelopment Trust Fund, and the other 25% to retailers.

These lost deposit leaks add up … in a big way, in 2018 Michigan had a record $ 42.8 million in unclaimed escheat or unclaimed bottle deposits. If people get tired of storing their cans and bottles and kick them to the curb or recycling bins, that amount could skyrocket.

Schupan says he has been paying his workers at his idle plants, but once returns are restored, they will be working 24 hours to catch up. Spencer Nevins of the Michigan Beer and Wine Wholesalers Association says that people in the beer and wine distribution business have not suffered many layoffs. Despite the fact that many restaurants and bars are closed, wholesalers will work hard to get the old product out while restocking the bars and restaurants with fresh produce. beer and wine stocks.

