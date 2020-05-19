The merger offers CBS more options outside the bank if the closing reaches the schedule – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML44261e28dfd274d7f5826cd01d0a25bc16%

Fox, NBC, and The CW have resorted to acquisitions of both international series and lesser-watched US shows to fill the gaps caused by the shutdown of COVID-19 production.

CBS has not yet taken the route of choosing a series of third parties, but Entertainment President Kelly Kahl told Up News Info that he will keep his options open.

He said the recent merger between Viacom and CBS has also expanded these options, with the possibility of taking a cable-side show of the business to plug any gaps caused by the global pandemic.

"We have many options, you have already seen how we have been able to be agile in the last weeks. We have many options at our disposal and, since the merger, we have even more options, so every time we can put together our shows, before that, we will not issue a test pattern on any night, "he said.

The second season of Blood and treasure it remains one of these options. The show, which debuted in May 2019, was picked up for a second season last year from CBS TV Studios and Propagate.

Starring Matt Barr and Sofia Pernas, Blood and treasure is a globetrotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiques expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks with stolen treasure.

Either Blood and treasure could get off the bench and fill in the gaps in CBS's fall calendar, which includes The Equalizer Sunday nights, remains to be seen. But Kahl added: "We keep our options open.