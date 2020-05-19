The latest as Pinellas County enters full reopening Phase 1 – Up News Info Tampa

PINELLAS COUNTY (CW44): The guidelines for businesses have been updated based on Governor Ron DeSantis' full Phase 1 reopening plan. Pinellas County remains under a declared State of Local Emergency to facilitate its COVID-19 response.

STATE OF FLORIDA AND PINELLAS COUNTY ADDITIONAL GUIDE FOR PHASE 1 OPEN OPEN (May 18, 2020) WITH RESTRICTIONS

On May 15, 2020, Governor DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-123, which became effective on May 18, 2020. Executive Order 20-123 states that the previous Executive Orders of the Governor extend "as this Order further modifies, bringing all Florida counties to Full Phase 1 ”(emphasis added).

According to The Governor’s Safe. Intelligent. The report of the step-by-step working group, the entities and companies that are allowed to operate during Phase 1 are detailed on pages 19 to 22 of the report and according to E.O. 20-123, we are now in "Complete Phase 1,quot;.

Regardless of the companies that can now operate and the activities that are now allowed, social distancing is still necessary: ​​people in meetings must stay six feet away and groups of people are limited to ten.

Additionally, in Pinellas County, beaches and pools remain limitedly open and playgrounds remain closed pursuant to Resolutions previously issued by the Board of County Commissioners. These restrictions remain in effect.

According to the governor's orders, the only businesses that cannot operate are bars, pubs and nightclubs that obtain more than 50% of the gross income from the sale of alcoholic beverages.

The following may work with the indicated restrictions:

All of the following companies can operate at 50 percent of their authorized capacity under the reopening of Phase 1, except for large spectator sports that can only operate at 25 percent of their capacity. All companies must comply with the requirements of social distancing.

✓ Restaurants and food establishments licensed by F.S. Chapter 500 or Chapter 509

50% of seating capacity excludes employees.

Unrestricted outdoor seating in accordance with local law

There are no seats at the bar counters where alcohol is served.

✓ Breweries

%MINIFYHTML77d1cf08539e39d701493224fc3ab2e917%%MINIFYHTML77d1cf08539e39d701493224fc3ab2e918%

According to the guidelines of the State Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), they can operate as long as there is a food truck associated with the brewery or the brewery has a restaurant in it and they have outdoor seating.

✓ Retail sales

✓ Museums / Libraries

✓ Gyms / gym

Dance studios, yoga and other kinds of exercises or similar activities.

✓ Personal service companies, such as nail salons, hairdressers, hairdressers, salons specialized in cosmetology, tattoo services, massage services and other one-to-one services.

Just quote; 15 minutes between appointments

No group appointments

Employees must wear masks

✓ Professional sports

Large sporting events for spectators up to 25 percent capacity

✓ Recreation and large spaces.

It includes movie theaters, concert halls, auditoriums, bowling alleys, game rooms, casinos and casinos.

Cleaning and disinfection required

Masks worn by employees

The following CAN request to open:

✓ Holiday rental