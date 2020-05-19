‘The Last Man Standing’ and ‘The Resident’ renewed for the 2020-2021 season by Fox – Up News Info

Fox has officially renewed two more series for next season, iconic comedy Last man standing, headed by Tim Allen, and medical drama The resident, starring Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp. Both come from 20th Century Fox TV and both had been a lock to return.

Pills leave freshmen Prodigal son and Overcome as the only Fox script series that has yet to hear his fate. As we report, drama Prodigal son & # 39;The renovation is being finalized while the comedy Overcome It is not expected to continue.

Last man standing and The resident will join the rest of Fox's live-action series on the mid-season bench. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the timing of reopening of Hollywood production in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Fox's fall show only features scripts that are already in the can or are animated, as the pandemic doesn't has significantly affected animation.

This will be Last man standingFox's third season, which resurrected the comedy a year after its cancellation by ABC, and the ninth overall. The resident will head to its fourth season. The most recent two seasons of the shows were interrupted by the health crisis.

Last man standing'It averages over 8 million cross-platform viewers, and is Fox's most-watched comedy. The series ranks in the Top 10 Best Comedies of the Season among all key demos including Adults 18-49, Adults 18 -34, Adults 25-54 and Adolescents.

The resident It has an average of nearly 10 million cross-platform viewers, and ranks among the season's top 10 broadcast dramas among adults ages 18-34.

"The resident and Last man standing they are such important parts of Fox, and we are so excited to see them return next season, "said Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn." We want to thank all the talented writers, actors, directors, producers and teams for these two shows, and, of course, to our friends and producer partners at 20th Century Fox Television. "

Last man standing stars Allen as Mike Baxter, a happily married father of three daughters, who finds himself as a strange man as he tries to maintain his manhood in a female-dominated household. In addition to Allen, the series stars Nancy Travis, Amanda Fuller, Molly McCook, Christoph Sanders, Jordan Masterson, Jonathan Adams, Krista Marie Yu, and Héctor Elizondo.

Created by Jack Burditt, Last man standing It is produced by Kevin Abbott, who acts as a showrunner, Matt Berry, Kevin Hench, Ed Yeager, Allen, Marty Adelstein, Shawn Levy, Becky Clements, Richard Baker and Rick Messina are executive producers.

The resident he follows a group of doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital as they face personal and professional challenges on a daily basis. The series stars Czuchry, VanCamp, Bruce Greenwood, Manish Dayal, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, and Morris Chestnut.

The residentExecutive producers include showrunner Todd Harthan, co-creator Amy Holden Jones, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst, and Elizabeth Klaviter.