"The Last Dance,quot; was not perfect, but it gave us something we needed

For those of us who grew up watching – and arguing about – Michael Jordan, the ESPN documentary series allowed us to relive those memories.
When the NBA Stopping abruptly and unceremoniously on March 11, it was the latest in a long line of dominoes that suggested our lives were changing. Still, the loss of the current season was something I cried for, even as the announcement was quickly overshadowed by the bleaker news. NBA basketball had become not only part of my nightly routine, but also a way for me to stay connected with my friends in other states, and with the vast network of fans who gathered online and talked (or times they communicated) on the game board unfolding. So when ESPN decided to raise the release date of The last Dance, The highly anticipated 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, directed by Jason Hehir, fulfilled the desire for some form of community sports observation, no matter how imperfect.
Over the course of five weeks, The last Dance It has allowed viewers to participate in the kind of sports speech that social media had had in the first months of the NBA season. Even if two people are watching the same game, they may see different things within it, depending on how stubborn their rooting interests are or how invested they may be in a predetermined narrative they built for themselves. The documentary series has allowed us to revitalize and repeat MJ's greatness and legacy once again, despite the fact that there is nothing else he can do on the court and his career has been changed and inspected for decades. At a different time than this, it could be exhausting. But just because there's nothing left to say doesn't mean there can't be any arguments. And when the arguments fail, or become too irritating, there can be at least jokes. But perhaps most important of all, there may be nostalgia. There are documentaries that seek to inform, and there are documentaries that seek to rekindle a longing in a viewer. The last Dance, released at this specific time, is an exercise in nostalgia. Nostalgia, which makes many of us foolish, but sometimes rewards our foolishness.
If someone came to The last Dance Hoping to discover something new about Michael Jordan, the person or the player, they would have to readjust their expectations at the end of the first two episodes. Michael Jordan has always strictly controlled his image, and the documentary is not intended to alter that (going so far as to give Jordan the last word on how the images were used). Even with wide access to the documentary interview (from Justin Timberlake to Barack Obama) and long-awaited archive footage, the documentary serves to construct mythology rather than demystification. In his interviews, his former teammates are reserved, sometimes they seem nervous and bow to him despite the fact that he (presumably) was not in the room. On the other hand, there is not much new to discover about Jordan, at least nothing that Jordan wants to discover.
And so the documentary has viewers made up of some behind-the-scenes shots that illuminate the things that those of us who follow his career already know. But there is pleasure in this video: Jordan in the All-Star Game & # 39; 98 in the Eastern locker room, playing (or perhaps not so playfully) shooting a young Kobe Bryant. Mike leans against a locker as he methodically and slowly checks his swing with a baseball bat, and becomes poetic about competitiveness. All the things that further confirm the ideas one might have had about the levels Jordan went to in order to maintain an impossible degree of intensity and concentration.
It is a series that does not ask or demand that Michael Jordan answer for almost nothing. It simply requires that he exist.
The documentary has its flaws. The accelerated timeline means the documentary was still being released during the pandemic, with the finishing touches on Thursday before the latest episodes were released. It may be too long a touch, clearly bloated to make the most of public interest and investment, even before the pandemic loomed. His nonlinear timeline worked well for me at first, but then it got a little more irritating as the documentary moved away from the individual stories and tried to cover a broader terrain. Opportunities to expand were lost on everyone who eventually made it to Jordan's ecosystem: Scottie Pippen's backstory is relegated to a handful of rushed minutes and never reviewed, for example, and the story of Croatian player Toni Kukoč, who played basketball while his country was in a civil war is a mere footnote to the 1992 Olympic Dream Team and some slightly less interesting stories about Jordan becoming a global icon.
Editors of the documentary seemed, at times, to be operating with the concern of not having enough time for everything, despite unnecessary swelling of the series. AND The last Dance he only fleetingly touches other aspects of Jordan's life: his game, or terrorizing his teammates, including his pain. When the documentary touches those things, it's almost always in the service of offering a perspective on another iconic Jordan moment. It is a series that does not ask or demand that Michael Jordan answer for almost nothing. It simply requires that he exist.
But for those of us who grew up watching Michael Jordan without the worries of adulthood, The last Dance gives us a chance to relive those happy memories.
When someone has become a myth rather than a person, as Jordan has done for me, it is good to just be able to confirm our memories and enjoy the images that remind us of what it was really like to see Michael Jordan. Jordan himself is a kind of tapestry of memes now (a new batch that was generously provided by The last Dance.) He owns the Charlotte Hornets, one of the NBA's most dying franchises. He's kind of a laughingstock for his post-retirement fashion. And it was a refreshing nostalgia to remember Michael Jordan, the basketball player. I appreciated the documentary the most when it highlighted those moments that had felt like dreams when I first saw them as a kid: Michael being kicked off the court by Scottie Pippen in the NBA Finals. Michael shaken by sobs as he grabbed a basketball after securing another championship.
Where The last Dance The success, for me, was to ignite the joyous noise in a landscape of anxiety and endless news that is vital, but often bad. I don't know how much I buy the idea that sports work as an escape. Such thinking means that I have to ignore the fact that sports are, in many ways, still rooted in politics. But, if I am honest with myself, I use sport as a portal to another place. A place in another place that feels, for the moment, impossible to reach. For those on the internet and beyond who celebrated The last Dance Over the past five weeks, I imagine part of that celebration was not because it was a perfectly executed documentary. But because of how he brought people together for jokes, for old debates that have no resolution. For videos and photos from decades prior to this, when some of us fell asleep still buzzing from seeing Michael Jordan, only to wake up and run to the courts in our neighborhoods, feeling limitless. ● ●