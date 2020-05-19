"The Last Dance,quot; was not perfect, but it gave us something we needed

%MINIFYHTML541f0b36bb0f93ecc5dde8db57cd80da16%

Michael Jordan celebrates Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Great Western Forum in Inglewood, California on June 12, 1991.

When the NBA Stopping abruptly and unceremoniously on March 11, it was the latest in a long line of dominoes that suggested our lives were changing. Still, the loss of the current season was something I cried for, even as the announcement was quickly overshadowed by the bleaker news. NBA basketball had become not only part of my nightly routine, but also a way for me to stay connected with my friends in other states, and with the vast network of fans who gathered online and talked (or times they communicated) on the game board unfolding. So when ESPN decided to raise the release date of The last Dance, The highly anticipated 10-part documentary series about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, directed by Jason Hehir, fulfilled the desire for some form of community sports observation, no matter how imperfect. Over the course of five weeks, The last Dance It has allowed viewers to participate in the kind of sports speech that social media had had in the first months of the NBA season. Even if two people are watching the same game, they may see different things within it, depending on how stubborn their rooting interests are or how invested they may be in a predetermined narrative they built for themselves. The documentary series has allowed us to revitalize and repeat MJ's greatness and legacy once again, despite the fact that there is nothing else he can do on the court and his career has been changed and inspected for decades. At a different time than this, it could be exhausting. But just because there's nothing left to say doesn't mean there can't be any arguments. And when the arguments fail, or become too irritating, there can be at least jokes. But perhaps most important of all, there may be nostalgia. There are documentaries that seek to inform, and there are documentaries that seek to rekindle a longing in a viewer. The last Dance, released at this specific time, is an exercise in nostalgia. Nostalgia, which makes many of us foolish, but sometimes rewards our foolishness.

Jordan interviewed in The last Dance.

If someone came to The last Dance Hoping to discover something new about Michael Jordan, the person or the player, they would have to readjust their expectations at the end of the first two episodes. Michael Jordan has always strictly controlled his image, and the documentary is not intended to alter that (going so far as to give Jordan the last word on how the images were used). Even with wide access to the documentary interview (from Justin Timberlake to Barack Obama) and long-awaited archive footage, the documentary serves to construct mythology rather than demystification. In his interviews, his former teammates are reserved, sometimes they seem nervous and bow to him despite the fact that he (presumably) was not in the room. On the other hand, there is not much new to discover about Jordan, at least nothing that Jordan wants to discover. And so the documentary has viewers made up of some behind-the-scenes shots that illuminate the things that those of us who follow his career already know. But there is pleasure in this video: Jordan in the All-Star Game & # 39; 98 in the Eastern locker room, playing (or perhaps not so playfully) shooting a young Kobe Bryant. Mike leans against a locker as he methodically and slowly checks his swing with a baseball bat, and becomes poetic about competitiveness. All the things that further confirm the ideas one might have had about the levels Jordan went to in order to maintain an impossible degree of intensity and concentration.

It is a series that does not ask or demand that Michael Jordan answer for almost nothing. It simply requires that he exist.