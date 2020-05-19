‘The Last Dance’ Encore airing on Saturday nights on ABC – Up News Info

Turns out, it wasn't the last dance, after all.

Hot on the heels of the ratings bonanza that was The last Dance On ESPN, ABC will air the 10-part sports documentary that chronicles the life and career of NBA Hall of Fame member Michael Jordan and his 1990s Chicago Bulls champion team.

ABC will begin broadcasting on Saturday, May 23 with episodes 1 and 2.

The last two episodes of The last Dance It drew 5.89 million and 5.4 million viewers, respectively, on ESPN last Sunday. The original runs of the 10 episodes averaged 5.6 million viewers on the same day, cementing The last Dance as the most watched documentary content on ESPN.

The series features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-1998 season as the Bulls pursued their sixth NBA championship in eight years. Directed by Jason Hehir – The Fabulous Five, The bears of 85, Andre the giant – It was available on Netflix outside the US USA

%MINIFYHTML4e4c47ad76c55478de4714a52fe655d117%%MINIFYHTML4e4c47ad76c55478de4714a52fe655d118%

The last Dance It was produced by Mandalay Sports Media, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23.

The series will continue on ABC with two additional episodes each successive from Saturday to June 20, all broadcast from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. EDT.