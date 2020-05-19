The economic situation is still serious, as some Contra Costa stores reopen their doors – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) – When Contra Costa County entered Phase II on Tuesday, easing restrictions and allowing many retail businesses to open for pickup on the sidewalk, several stores decided to remain closed.

For many who reopened, the situation remains dire.

"You know, we've been closed for more than two months," said Anne Mobley, owner of the White Rabbit Boutique in downtown Martinez. "There is no money coming in. I cannot pay my employees. They are starving."

Mobley reopened Tuesday morning, but reopening the doors did not hide his list of concerns.

"It is more than that," Mobley explained. "It's about how much disposable income these people will have after this."

"Most importantly, we love and miss our customers," said Carolyn Hill, reading the sign in front of her reopened collectibles store, Retro Now.

Hill is ready to welcome customers, but she thinks it might take a while to appear.

"Happy to have our door open today," said Hill. "We consider this to be the next step in the reopening process."

%MINIFYHTMLb4e03d82750626cd23773d2023f049dd17%%MINIFYHTMLb4e03d82750626cd23773d2023f049dd18%

Despite the restrictions, many businesses remained closed throughout the county. Even some of those that might be open.

"We can't afford any employees right now," said John Lafortune, owner of the CoCo Swirl frozen yogurt store in Pleasant Hill. "So just us."

Lafortune and his wife are the remaining employees. They hope to open their store on Thursday, but a critical piece will be missing.

"We don't have foot traffic around here," explained Lafortune. He said his plan is to open only a few days a week. "It doesn't make sense for us to open up more right now."

It is the same problem that many stores faced in Martinez. There just isn't enough room to attract enough people, especially with restaurants that are only open to pick-up customers. So while opening the doors is a start, many business owners say it may not be enough.

"I'm still realistic," said Hill. "Know that maybe it will never be the same again."

"I don't know how this is going to happen from here on out," Mobley worries. "It's very scary. Very scary."