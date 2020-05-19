The director of EFM Berlin is going to head the European Film Academy – Up News Info

Matthijs Wouter Knol, the former director of the European Film Market at the Berlin International Film Festival, is leaving his post to take charge of the European Film Academy.

Wouter Knol will remain on-site until October 31, and Berlinale management will explore options for his succession. Next year's EFM will take place from February 11-18.

The European Film Academy, based in Berlin, is the society of European filmmakers that governs the European Film Awards, which this year will take place on December 12 in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Wouter Knol served as the Berlinale Talents Program Manager from 2008 to 2014 before being named Market Director in June 2014.

The festival released a statement thanking Wouter Knol for his 12-year term.

“With great success, Matthijs went ahead with the strategic expansion of the European film market and made it one of the most important industrial platforms in the audiovisual industry. We are grateful for your great commitment and congratulate you on the new professional challenge. We wish Matthijs all the best and look forward to continuing the exchange with him in his new role, ”said Berlinale's directorial duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

“It was a fantastic and incredibly enriching experience for me to contribute to further expand the Berlinale, especially the Berlinale Talents and then the EFM, in the last twelve years. I leave the festival with many good memories. I want to thank everyone in the administration of the festival for their faith in me, and I am pleased that the future offers new opportunities to continue working together, ”added Matthijs Wouter Knol.