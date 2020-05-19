The closing of the border between EE. USA And Canada spans at least another month – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML76f122aadf0ef5e5c39b5e766367e5a714%

(CNN) – Calling the US border a clear point of "vulnerability,quot; for Canada in terms of COVID-19 infections, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday that, by mutual agreement, the border will remain closed for travel. not essential until at least June 21.

Trudeau did not rule out a further extension of the border closure. The U.S.-Canada border has been closed since March 21.

"It was the right thing to extend our closure of the Canada-US border even further for 30 days to travelers other than essential goods and services, but we will continue to carefully watch what happens in other parts of the world and around us as we take decisions on next steps, "Trudeau said during his daily press conference in Ottawa.

Even if the border reopens for non-essential travel, Trudeau repeated that more vigorous measures can be taken, such as requiring quarantine, medical checks, and follow-up for those entering Canada, including those from the US. USA

"We know that we must do more to ensure that travelers returning from abroad or from the US. As Canadians are adequately followed up, properly isolated, and do not become additional vectors for the spread of COVID-19." Trudeau said.

The Trump administration is also preparing to extend travel restrictions and stringent border control measures this week related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to two administration officials.

A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security told CNN: "The United States greatly appreciates the efforts of our partners in Canada and Mexico to ensure that North America works together to combat the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus."

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's director of public health, said that the only thing that has allowed Canada to handle this first wave is the fact that international travelers have been banned and that returning Canadians and Canadian residents have been in quarantine for two weeks.

When asked what is the best way to administer a reopening of the border when it occurs, Tam said: “We want to make sure we not only keep up, but perhaps strengthen some of those measures. The mandatory 14-day quarantine for people entering remains a cornerstone as we go forward and the fact that we need to be able to manage that, and then demonstrate that people meet that requirement. "

Canada has had at least 79,411 choranavirus cases and at least 5,960 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In comparison, there have been more than 1.5 million cases in the United States and at least 90,432 deaths.

Canadian border communities reacted with relief after pressing the Trudeau government to keep the border closed for now.

"Casual travel across our land borders is still not safe and may lead to further community transmission of COVID-19, which is something no one wants to see happen," said Drew Dilkens, mayor of Windsor, Ontario, in an interview. with CNN.

Windsor is less than five miles from Detroit, Michigan, and is the busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada in terms of traffic and commercial goods. Since the border closed in March, both governments say essential commercial traffic has continued to flow smoothly. Essential workers, including hundreds of health care employees, also continue to cross into Michigan daily to work in health care centers in Detroit and across the state.

"This is the only place within our two countries where two major urban areas are so close to each other, so the complexities (of reopening) are a little bit different and the consequences are maybe a little bit different, if we move too fast, "says Dilkens. said.

Dilkens says his city already expects more border traffic as the US auto industry. USA Reopens this week. Automotive manufacturing supply chains are closely interconnected between Michigan and the province of Ontario. Dilkens says it is important to both economies that border traffic continue "at the speed of business."

"The flow has to continue, and that the border has to work for business while protecting the general public from crossing for nonessential jobs or anything else," Dilkens said.

