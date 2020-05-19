The cast of The Umbrella Academy reveals season 2 release date using Tiffany's hit song

Netflix

Aidan Gallagher, Ellen Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman and their co-stars virtually gather to share images of them dancing to the '80s pop star single' I Think I & # 39; m Alone Now & # 39 ;.

The cast of "The umbrella academy"He announced the second season drop date for his Netflix hit on Monday (May 18) with a little help from the singer. Tiffany.

Aidan Gallagher, Ellen page, Emmy Raver-Lampman and his co-stars came together virtually to upload images of them dancing to the 1980s pop star hit "I Think We're Alone Now", before the release date of "The Umbrella Academy" was announced 2 – July 31st.

The first season of the adaptation of My Chemical Romance singer Gerard WayThe comic was released in February 2019 and became one of the streaming service's most popular shows.