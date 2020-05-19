The best Bruce Willis movies over the centuries

%MINIFYHTMLd2ca453a5c16e8588a29e33162599d9716%

Bruce Willis has become a major Hollywood star ever since he burst onto the scene of the action movie with Die Hard (1988). It's not as big or chiseled as other action stars, but maybe it was its appeal to everyone that brought the day. Not only was he limited to mindless action, but he also dabbled in comedy, science fiction, direct drama, and even supernatural thrillers, establishing himself as a versatile actor in the process. We present a definitive list of Bruce Willis films throughout the ages to add to your film the pleasure of seeing this quarantine. Die hard (1988)





Director: John McTiernan

Starring: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Alexander Godunov, Bonnie Bedelia

This was the movie that established Bruce Willis as a world-class action star. It was based on Roderick Thorp's 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever, and starred Willis as New York City police officer John McClane, who is caught in a Los Angeles skyscraper on Christmas Eve during a robbery led by criminal brain Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman). Willis seriously didn't have the body of a true blue action star like Sylvester Stallone, but instead carried the film through the intensity and determination his character displayed. It became a box office success and spawned four sequels. It is one of the most referenced films in the history of cinema.

Death becomes her (1992)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis, Goldie Hawn, Isabella Rossellini

Why Willis said yes to take on actors of the caliber of Meryl Steep and Goldie Hawn, God only knows. Surprisingly, it didn't seem out of place in this dark comedy, although the movie revolves around the two heroines. He plays an alcoholic funeral parlor caught between two immortal women. The film focuses on the enemies (Streep and Hawn), who drink a magic potion that makes them eternally young but experience unpleasant side effects when they physically die. And it has to be constantly repaired for that. It was one of the first movies where computer graphics was used extensively and has become a cult classic over the years.

12 monkeys (1995)

Director: Terry Gilliam.

Starring: Bruce Willis, Madeleine Stowe, Brad Pitt, Christopher Plummer

It is inspired by Chris Marker's 1962 short film La Jetée. Willis played a man sent by scientists from the future at a time in the past to study the outbreak of a virus and help locate its origin. Why do we have the idea that such a thing could happen, given the current coronavirus crisis? Willis acted with all his heart in this futuristic thriller, perhaps animated by the fact that it was Terry Gilliam who was directing it. Surprisingly, it was Brad Pitt who won a Golden Globe for his supporting role. The movie has been turned into a series with the same name.

The sixth sense (1999)



Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams, Haley Joel Osment Director: M. Night ShyamalanStarring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams, Haley Joel Osment Who would have thought that an action star can play a child psychologist in a supernatural thriller? M. Night Shyamalan imagined that and the rest is history. The film tells the story of Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment), a boy who can see and talk to dead people, and Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), a child psychologist who tries to help him. The film is based on the bond between the child and the psychologist, who becomes a kind of father to the former. The twist end, however, takes the entire structure apart and makes you not believe your own eyes. The film's "I See Dead People,quot; line became popular after its release. People still use it even today. Unbreakable (2000)

Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, Robin Wright, Spencer Treat Clark, and Charlayne Woodard

After collaborating with Shyamalan on The Sixth Sense, Willis did not hesitate to surrender to the director's vision again in another supernatural thriller. The film was the first in the Eastrail 177 Trilogy, consisting of Unbreakable (2000), Split (2016), and Glass (2019). Willis plays David Dunn, a security guard who is the only survivor of a horrible train accident. Start asking questions and discover that you have supernatural abilities. The film was praised for its strong emotional content and for its deconstruction of the supernatural genre. Some rate it as one of the top ten superhero movies in the world.

Red (2010)

Director: Robert Schwentke

Starring: Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Karl Urban, Mary-Louise Parker, Helen Mirren

The film starred Willis as a retired secret agent who has to reluctantly return to the game when his life is threatened. This action comedy is loosely based on the limited series of comics of the same name created by Warren Ellis and Cully Hamner and published by the DC Comics Homage label. To find out who is attacking him, Frank tracks down his former associates for help. He goes to New Orleans, Louisiana, and visits his CIA mentor Joe Matheson (Freeman). He then reunites another associate Marvin Boggs (Malkovich), who helps them solve the puzzle behind the murders of several former operatives. The film was a parody of the spy genre, with actors of yesteryear successfully performing stunts that are portrayed by much younger stars in such films. It also showed a world where spies, who crossed national borders, showed loyalty to one another. It was followed by a Red 2 sequel released in 2013.

Looper (2012)

Director: Rian Johnson.

Starring: Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, Paul Dano, Noah Segan, Piper Perabo, Jeff Daniels

Bruce Willis plays Old Joe, a hitman who escaped being killed by Young Joe (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), his own younger self. The crime syndicate they both work for has designed a system where the last victim of a hitman will be his own future. When Old Joe escapes, the timeline is altered. It changes several times before Joe sacrifices himself to save the son of a woman he loves, thus denying the possibility of future selves. Willis was praised for his histrionics in this philosophical thriller that focuses on the nature of time and free will.