The artist who painted 50 Cent / Mike Tyson Mural says he has had enough harassment from 50's fans

50 Cent is known for being a provocateur on social media. An artist who may be a fan of the rapper has been painting murals across his city with 50 Cent and other famous artists, politicians, and sports athletes.

However, Hot New Hip Hop reported today that the artist turned to his Instagram to say that he was fed up with being assaulted for his artwork. Recently, in Australia, an artist by the name "lushsux,quot; on Instagram posted a mural in which 50 Cent's head was mixed with that of legendary boxer Mike Tyson.

Lushsux reportedly loves to use the 50 Cent image to blend in with other prolific figures, for example Post Malone, Donald Trump and now Mike Tyson. But he claims he has been beaten for doing it in his city.

50 Cent recently addressed the artwork on his social media when he claimed that the artist needed a "squeal,quot;. While it's unclear why 50 Cent bothers him, apparently, people on the streets have been following the rapper's suggestions.

Earlier today, the creator of the mural said he had already been admitted to the hospital due to the dispute between him and 50 Cent. He claimed that "6 or 7 smooth brains,quot; attacked him on the streets. He claims that he is constantly besieged by people for creating the murals.

Paraphrasing what the artist had to say, everything has become "tired,quot; but he will continue to do so whenever he can because he believes that most people think it is at least somewhat fun unless they are "sociopathic pieces of s ** t "

This is not the only time that 50 Cent has made headlines in the past few weeks. After Tekashi 6ix9ine was released to his home confinement after his nationwide bribery and snitch scandal, Curtis Jackson said he would not cooperate with Hernandez if asked.

In the past, the rapper claimed that he considered Daniel to be more of a son than his true offspring, Marquise Jackson. In response, Daniel said it would not be the first time that Jackson had abandoned his son.



