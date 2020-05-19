The actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; Gregory Tyree Boyce and GF were found dead

Home Entertainment The actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; Gregory Tyree...

The actor of 'Twilight' Gregory Tyree Boyce and GF were found dead

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce died at age 30.

Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were reportedly found dead by police in a Las Vegas condo on Wednesday.

The cause of death has yet to be announced and authorities await the results of the toxicology reports. The police ruled that the deaths were not criminal.

Boyce played Tyler Crowley, a forks high school student in the 2008 film, Twilight. In the movie, Tyler almost hits Bella (Kristen Stewart) with her car, but she is saved by the vampire, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

