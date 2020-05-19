The actor of & # 39; Twilight & # 39; Gregory Tyree Boyce and GF were found dead

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce died at age 30.

Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were reportedly found dead by police in a Las Vegas condo on Wednesday.

The cause of death has yet to be announced and authorities await the results of the toxicology reports. The police ruled that the deaths were not criminal.

Boyce played Tyler Crowley, a forks high school student in the 2008 film, Twilight. In the movie, Tyler almost hits Bella (Kristen Stewart) with her car, but she is saved by the vampire, Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).

Boyce's mother shared a long tribute to her son via Instagram.

"My baby, Greg Boyce was the best chef … oh man. He was in the process of starting a wing business, West Wings. He created the flavors to their perfection and named them for the West Coast rappers. Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, The Game, etc. It had flavors like Tequila Lime Agave … those were my favorites. A Hennessy Maple flavor, oh man, so damn good. I can say my son was my favorite chef. "I was something great and that was his passion, "begins the publication.

Our prayers go out to Boyce's family and friends.