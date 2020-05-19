The Academy is considering postponing the Oscars 2021

Image: via Getty Image: via Getty

Covid-19 has caused a massive cancel stripLations, festivals, weddings, vacations, everyone future. AND now even the Oscar are on the chopping block, even though take place in February. Too much for those "crowded churches for Easter "plans.

Variety He says that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is already considering moving the Oscars, currently scheduled for February 28, 2021. A source told the publication that "[i]are likely to be postponed,"Although the Academy declined to comment.

February seems so far away, but it is certainly not out of base to suppose that we will still have social distance next winter. A second or even third wave of the virus is possible. It is expected to take 12-18 months to produce and massively distribute a vaccine, and although there are some promising News on that front, even an accelerated Up News Info will not make everyone safely vaccinated early next year. Companies in hot spots like New York They tell employees to expect to work from home for six months to a year. Wedding venues cancel events until spring 2021. The NFL could be optimistic about its season, but epidemiologicalologists are not.

So frankly, it makes sense to reschedule a big deal like the Oscars early, rather than hoping for the best and fighting to move things at the last minute. Maybe we can just hand out prizes for the 2020 movies in 2022; anyway, not that there will be much for next year.