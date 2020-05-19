Texas research lab confirms drug blocks coronavirus in human cells – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A Texas lab is part of a worldwide effort approaching a possible treatment for coronavirus.

It was one of three that confirmed that multiple therapeutic drugs with Centivax antibodies are potent neutralizers of the pandemic coronavirus, according to the therapeutic company.

Viral neutralization shows that the antibodies can completely block the new coronavirus from infecting human cells. The possible treatment with antibodies used to treat SARS, which could one day be used to help heal patients with coronavirus, has not yet been tested in real humans.

“Our laboratory tested a panel of antibodies against a true SARS-CoV-2 in biocontainment. We were pleased to see very good neutralizing activity for some antibodies. We are working on their in vivo tests, and I hope to see protection soon, ”said Dr. Alex Bukreyev of the University of Texas Medical Branch and the Galveston National Laboratory.

The discovery is a positive move in the eyes of scientists running toward possible treatments, including a cure for the disease.

"Independent validation is the cornerstone of good science," said Dr. Jacob Glanville, founder, CEO, and president of Centivax and Distributed Bio. "We shipped our antibodies to three world-class laboratories to ensure that independent groups, using different people, samples, equipment and experimental designs, came to the same solid conclusion: that we had generated highly potent neutralizing antibodies that could be used to treat the new coronavirus." .

Glanville has spoken about the possible treatment of Dr. Phil and many other media.

More than 1,200 people in 44 nations donated to help make possible the discovery and characterization of antibodies that prevent infection.

"We are pleased to discover that Centivax antibodies prevent infection by pseudotyped lentiviruses with the SARS-CoV-2 protein Spike and we hope that these antibodies will assist in the development of therapies and vaccines," said Dr. Peter S. Kim, Virginia. & DK Ludwig Professor of Biochemistry at Stanford University and Principal Investigator of the Infectious Diseases Initiative at Biohub Chan Zuckerberg.

Scientists at the US Army Medical Research Institute. USA Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) are also testing the ability of antibodies to prevent the coronavirus from infecting human cells.

"We are still in the early stages of evaluating these monoclonal antibodies, but the preliminary results are promising," said Dr. Jay Hooper, who leads the USAMRIID effort. "Data from the plaque reduction neutralization test, or PRNT, indicates that a subset of these antibodies has potent neutralizing activity against live SARS-CoV-2. I look forward to further evaluation of these leading candidates in cell culture and in animal models. "

Centivax was "founded to treat and eradicate the remaining pathogens of the 21st century," according to its mission statement. It took them less than nine weeks to successfully design the powerful therapeutic antibodies.

In addition to high affinity and potent neutralization, the antibodies were designed to obtain optimal therapeutic properties.

"These antibodies represent the forefront of modern antibody engineering. They are optimized for improved potency, thermostability, reduced immunogenicity, extended half-life, and improved safety. This makes them ideal therapeutic candidates for treating the new pandemic coronavirus both in hospital and in prophylactic settings, ”said Dr. Glanville. “We have designed these molecules to combat the pandemic where it is most needed. COVID-19 emergency patients. Medical staff. The elders. The immunocompromised. Warriors From Ebola to rabies, antibody therapy has repeatedly proven to be a powerful medicine for treating dangerous viruses, and with these new neutralization data, we can move forward with greater confidence that they will be effective in helping to end this viral threat too. "

In 2019, Centivax Universal Vaccine Technology received the Gates Foundation Grand Challenge's "End the Pandemic Threat,quot; award and appeared in the Netflix documentary series Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak.

