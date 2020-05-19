Tesla shareholder lawsuit over Elon Musk's tweets remains on hold

DOVER, Del. – A Delaware judge has denied a request by Tesla shareholders' attorneys to file a lawsuit to prevent CEO Elon Musk from using his personal Twitter account to spread information about the maker of electric vehicles and solar panels.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III ruled Tuesday that the shareholders' attorneys had failed to demonstrate sufficient reason for him to allow the state court lawsuit to continue. Slights put the case on hold after it was filed last year due to a pending federal securities fraud lawsuit and a contempt motion against Musk by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The SEC sought to hold Musk in contempt of court after he tweeted in February 2019 about Tesla's vehicle production target for the year. Regulators said the tweet violated a 2018 securities fraud deal that requires Tesla to monitor Musk's tweets that could affect the company's actions. The deal was reached after the SEC sued Musk for using his Twitter account to falsely announce that he had secured funding to make Tesla private.

The contempt motion was resolved in April 2019 with the requirement that Musk obtain advance approval from a company attorney before issuing written communications about Tesla's finances. But Musk got into more hot water last July after sending an unapproved tweet about a forecast for his company's production of rooftop solar panels.

Delaware plaintiffs said in a court filing earlier this month that the lawsuit should proceed because Musk's continued tweets pose an imminent threat to Tesla, and that the Tesla board has failed to curb Musk and enforce the policy of prior approval in your communications.

The "drop that broke the glass," they said, was a May 1 tweet in which Musk said he thought Tesla's stock price was too high. The share price fell rapidly by more than 10%.

%MINIFYHTML577190e3b3eb52fc84ec289cc63a596315%%MINIFYHTML577190e3b3eb52fc84ec289cc63a596316%

"No Tesla attorney or rational director could have approved this tweet," the shareholder attorneys wrote.

"Musk is clearly not willing to comply with the SEC agreements, and the board is either unwilling or unable to require him to do so and restrict his tweeting," they added.

William Chandler III, an attorney representing Tesla's directors, told Slights that the case boils down to a fight over possible damages related to Musk's conduct, and that he must remain on hold until the federal class action lawsuit is resolved. .

"The only harm the plaintiffs allege is a drop in the market price that existed for less than a full business day," Chandler said, referring to the May 1 tweet.

Chandler also suggested that the attempt to ban Musk from tweeting about Tesla raises serious First Amendment problems.

Slights said Musk's tweet about producing solar panels did not appear to be "terribly problematic." The share price tweet, while "problematic," was one of Musk's many tweets over the past year, in which Tesla has seen tremendous growth, the judge added.

While describing his decision to keep the case on hold "as a closed call," Slights also noted that he cannot issue a court order based on mere apprehension or speculation about a defendant's future conduct.

However, he cautioned that he could review his decision if Musk's conduct results in "probable,quot; and not "speculative,quot; harm to shareholders.

"The decision will be clearer if one more pattern emerges, especially an uncontrolled pattern … At this point, however, what is done is done," he said.