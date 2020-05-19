Temptation Island will be filmed with a quarantined crew

Island of temptation, the reality TV dating show that is not Love island Despite the fact that couples compete to see if they can manage not to cheat on their partner, they will continue as a coronavirus-related haven instead. restrictions relax in some international places.

According to Variety, Island of temptation will shoot in the Dominican Republic in July for its Spanish version with strict guidelines: each cast member and crew will be screened for covid-19 and quarantined for two weeks prior to production, where if negative, they will go on the show but you can expect to be tested repeatedly as the season progresses. German, Dutch, and Finnish versions of Island of temptation It will also be filmed this summer, with the German version subject to even stricter limitations, including "Plexiglass walls in vehicles and control room, daily fever measurements twice a day, as well as coronavirus evidence in case of suspicious cases; use of masks, gloves and spacing for the crew; disinfection of workspaces and kit; and working in groups to minimize the risk of infection. "

Senior Vice President of Banijay Group for format acquisitions, Carlotta Rossi Spencer, saying Variety that an American season of the show was scheduled to be filmed on Maui but has been temporarily canceled. She hopes to bring the show back with strict guidelines as her international counterparts sometime this year. "It is just a matter of knowing when they can go into (production)," he said, adding that security is "the number one priority." so they will look at other filming locations to make sure that the US show. USA is filmed this year.

I imagine that if the show is successful, ABC and The Bachelor will follow in his footsteps soon. I'm not ready for that, but it would take another Under cover season. Quick, someone call Bravo on the phone.