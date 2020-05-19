Telecom: DoT prepares to handle cyclone & # 39; Amphan & # 39; telecommunications network disruption – Last News

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has established a 24-hour control room to manage and restore the interruption of the communication network in view of the impending super cyclonic storm & # 39; Amphan & # 39 ;, said a senior official on Tuesday. . Telecommunications secretary Anshu Prakash said arrangements have been made to send SMS alerts to people in local languages ​​and that mobile subscribers will automatically connect to any network that is available in the area during the crisis.

"The cyclone is very dangerous, but despite this, we will normalize the situation very soon and minimize the damage," Prakash told reporters when informing the media about preparing for communication networks.

Amphan became a super cyclone over the Bay of Bengal on Monday and has the potential to cause extensive damage to West Bengal's coastal districts when it makes landfall, the government said.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the west coast of Bengal on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya Island in Bangladesh.

It is expected to have a devastating wind speed of 155-180 kilometers per hour that can damage telecommunication towers, uproot trees, and power poles.

Prakash said people will be able to connect to any available network in their area without paying any additional charges as the government has allowed roaming agreements between telecom operators in the affected areas.

Broadband connections from hospitals and district authorities (revenue department, fundraisers, police, SP) will be repaired on a priority basis so that whoever is providing leadership in controlling operations must stay connected, Prakash said.



He said that telecom operators have been asked to maintain enough diesel generator sets in each district to provide power supply to the mobile towers when the power goes out.

"Particular attention will be paid to base station controllers (BSCs) and mobile switching centers. Many towers are connected to base station controllers. Any damage to the BSC affects multiple towers," said Prakash.

He said telecommunications operators have been asked to keep replacement parts and fiber optics in place to repair the damage the cyclone can cause.

%MINIFYHTMLdb3545f869821a405d19de78934f07c917%%MINIFYHTMLdb3545f869821a405d19de78934f07c918%

The COAI director general of the industrial body, Rajan S Mathews, said: "We expect the telecommunications networks to be operational throughout the incident. With all the preparation, we hope to keep time on the network without any serious deficiencies. All things They have been We did the best we could. "

He said some of the mobile towers that have switched to solar power may be affected, but arrangements have been made to restore any damage in a short time.