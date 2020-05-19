Tekashi 6ix9ine may have violated his probation with Snoop Dogg Post

A new Hot New Hip Hop report today speculated on Tekashi's 6ix9ine recent behavior towards Snoop Dogg, which the media outlet may have been a violation of his court-ordered probation. As most people know, 6ix9ine was released from prison to home confinement earlier this year due to the coronavirus.

23-year-old Daniel Hernández, the rapper most famous for his character, Tekashi 6ix9ine, has been making waves in media headlines for the past few weeks on multiple fronts. For example, Hernández reportedly broke records when he released a new song with the title, "GOOBA."

The music video for the song racked up 40 million views in the first twenty-four hours of its release. However, the rising star generated additional controversy for fighting with other artists on the scene, including the aforementioned Snoop Dogg.

As fans of the media controversy know, Tekashi accused Snoop of being a federal whistleblower in the Suge Knight case, to which the rapper officially responded by stating that everyone knows it had nothing to do with the imprisonment of Suge. .

In what some may regard as an amplification of an existing dispute, Tekashi once again took the liberty of posting more IG uploads in which he targeted Snoop. The rapper allegedly posted a photo of the rapper with his pants down, however, Hot New Hip Hop claims he can count as revenge porn.

In other words, it is feasible that Tekashi 6ix9ine violated his probation by posting the image on his social media. The media says that Tekashi also removed the image shortly thereafter, so it is possible that he realized what he had done and removed it.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Tekashi 6ix9ine obtained the image of an alleged s * x tape involving Snoop Dogg and Celina Powell. As fans of entertainment news know, "revenge porn,quot; has become a hot topic in recent years after several prolific cases, including that of The o.c alum, Mischa Barton, as well as Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian.

Rob ran into trouble when he posted explicit photos and videos of Chyna on the Internet. Then it went into relative darkness.



