Teamsters Local 399 Membership Approves $ 500,000 COVID-19 Relief Fund – Up News Info

The Hollywood Teamsters Local 399 membership approved the allocation of $ 500,000 from local treasury to an Emergency Relief Fund to assist members who "have encountered extreme financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic." The Fund, which will be managed by the Motion Picture & Television Fund, will cover up to $ 1,000 of the basic living expenses of a family in need.

"We believe that as a Union family, when one of our brothers or sisters is suffering, we should find ways to support them as best we can," the local said on its website. "We would like to thank all of our eligible members who participated in this vote and took the time to thoroughly review the details of the Emergency Recovery Fund. 43% of eligible voters carefully considered this expense, and many of them raised questions. Very important and valid concerns. Whether you voted to accept or reject this use of Local Union treasury funds, we appreciate your participation in YOUR Union. "

This is how the local says it will work:

• This fund will be reserved exclusively for 399 members who are in extreme financial difficulties and will be awarded in the form of a grant of up to $ 1,000 per family. These grants do not go directly to Members, but to designated providers (mortgage or car payment banks, utility companies, landlords, health care providers, or insurers) that are provided to MPTF.

• The MPTF allocation will be paid in increments of $ 50,000 to ensure that we only spend based on actual need. If any money remains from the last $ 50,000 allocation, those funds will remain with MPTF to be used by Local 399 Members or Retirees with future needs.

• The total amount spent will be based on how many Members use this fund.

Frequently asked questions about the fund can be found here:

https://www.ht399.org/app/uploads/2020/05/Teamsters-Local-399-Emergency-Recovery-Fund-FAQ-3.pdf

"If you need immediate assistance right now," the local said, "contact MPTF today as they will be able to start processing your claim and may even access other resources to further serve our Members sooner. To our launch fund. Next week. We are more than grateful for the support and hard work of MPTF to serve all entertainment industry workers who are navigating this difficult time. "