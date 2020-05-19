Teams fight fire at home in the Castro Valley – Up News Info San Francisco

Home Local News Teams fight fire at home in the Castro Valley – Up News...

CASTRO VALLEY (Up News Info SF) – Fire crews brought down a house fire Monday night in the unincorporated community of Alameda County of Castro Valley, fire officials said.

A notice was issued at 9:58 p.m. By the fire in Lawrence and Joseph driving.

Firefighters said the fire spread to the attic. Officials asked people to avoid the area.

According to a tweet from the Alameda County Fire Department, "crews extinguished the fire without injuring the family or firefighters."

Six people were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross has been called to help them.

