TCF Center Field Hospital closes – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – As the hospital's surge capacity follows a downward trend, the need for this makeshift hospital is no longer a need.

After making room for 1,000 patients, the temporary field hospital at the TCF Center only saw 39 cases.

A far from the expectations of the Covid-19 crisis.

TThe deficit is creating a shutdown that causes the regional care center to pause and stop accepting patients with Covid-19.

%MINIFYHTML3b2c76ee2b3a04ae9bac36cb533c69e215%

AOn May 7, all patients were discharged from the center, but authorities say the beds will remain in place to begin operations if necessary.

TThe state is spending more than $ 1.3 million per month to lease the facility through September.

TCF officials say the lease can be canceled at any time within the previous five days.

The Suburban Collection Showplace Regional Care Center is still active and accepting patients with Covod-19.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related