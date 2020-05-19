Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso is back with new financial advice. Get all the details on "money to sleep,quot;!

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso posted more financial advice for his fans and followers. He's also been posting these helpful videos on IG and YouTube, and the Tamar man has been making fans really happy and grateful.

Check out the clip he shared on his social media account below.

‘As I have often said, stocks are one of the fastest, cheapest, and easiest ways to make your money work for you; is what I call "money to sleep,quot;. This week I will show you how to choose a good stock, where to buy and whether to buy individual stocks or a diversified basket of stocks using a mutual or index fund. Join me on YouTube at my new time this WEDNESDAY, MAY 20 at 2 PM / PST (5 PM / EST). And don't forget to hit the SUBSCRIBE button so you don't miss a thing, "David wrote in his post.

Someone said: ‘I just like how you work hard. Like this for free. Thank you. I don't live in the United States, but I will watch and learn. Some I send to the family. "

Another follower posted this: "I'm going to be looking. I really want to buy stocks, but I'm not sure how and where to start," said one follower: "Thank you, and we appreciate all you do and teach. God bless you, amen."

Another fan said: ‘@david.adefeso I was sure we were looking for our meeting time for Monday at 3 p.m. … Thank you for taking the time to educate us, we really appreciate all that you have shared with us! Thanks thanks. Thank you !!! & # 39;

One of David's fans also made sure to show his gratitude once again: Hola Hello! I want to start by saying thank you for sharing your positive ideas with us. I want to know when you started investing in stocks and how much money did you start, and what was the result? @ david.adefeso ".

David recently shared a new video on all sorts of financial advice, and the cheats and fans also adored him.



