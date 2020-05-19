Home Entertainment Tamar Braxton: Lil Kim didn't give Nicki Minaj her talent!

Tamar Braxton: Lil Kim didn't give Nicki Minaj her talent!

Tamar Braxton responded to Usher's recent comments about Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj, arguing that Lil Kim did not give Nicki Minaj her talent.

During an interview with Swizz Beats last week, Usher claimed that Nicki was a by-product of Nicki.

Tamar says it is simply not true.

"I think of them as two different entities. I don't give a damn, what happened, what happened, Lil Kim didn't give Nicki Minaj her talent," he said. "So who are you to take away Nicki Minaj's talents? … You can't get too involved with Barbz or Queen Bees, I don't know the stans, but you can't either. Get involved with that because that's not fair."

