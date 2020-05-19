Tamar Braxton: Lil Kim didn't give Nicki Minaj her talent!

Tamar Braxton responded to Usher's recent comments about Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj, arguing that Lil Kim did not give Nicki Minaj her talent.

During an interview with Swizz Beats last week, Usher claimed that Nicki was a by-product of Nicki.

Tamar says it is simply not true.

"I think of them as two different entities. I don't give a damn, what happened, what happened, Lil Kim didn't give Nicki Minaj her talent," he said. "So who are you to take away Nicki Minaj's talents? … You can't get too involved with Barbz or Queen Bees, I don't know the stans, but you can't either. Get involved with that because that's not fair."

Many people took Usher's comments saying that Kim paved the way for Nicki, something she stated in the TSR post in the comments section.

"What I said was that Kim paved the way for Nicki and in return Nicki paved the way for others too! What I disagree is that the artist stuck to each other 🗣 I said what I said still️ I still love Usher tho❤️ "

