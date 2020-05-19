Tamar Braxton fans criticize her for some things she said about Usher, Lil Kim, and Nicki Minaj

Tamar Braxton found himself in hot water after some things he said about Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj. Check out the video below in case you missed it the other day!

Some people criticized Tamar without understanding exactly what he had to say about these stars.

Tamar said: Lo What I said was that Kim paved the way for Nicki and in return Nicki paved the way for others too! What I disagree with is the artist who is nailing each other. "I said what I said,quot; I still love Usher though. "

A follower posted this: ‘They are really dragging him. Usher only says that Lil Kim led the way. Lil Kim was his inspiration. "

A follower said: Ta Tamar shut up! You are crazy about your failed career. You were on Queen Bee's face. Usher never said that Kim is the reason Nicki has her talent. SAID SHE IS A KIM PRODUCT. which is true, Kim is the plane. There's no better female rap album than hardcore other than La Bella M.A.F.I.A … you don't even rap, how dare you talk about something you know so little about …?

A commenter wrote: ‘Thanks for what you said about Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj. It is unnecessary and unfair to continue comparing these women and to credit someone else for Nicki's hard work and success. As a black woman, I see and experience that a lot in my profession, so I appreciate what you said. We all lean on someone's shoulders, but the trips we make to success are often very isolated and reflect our individual talent, hard work, and dedication. ❤️ ’

Someone else posted this: "Thanks for showing respect to the two queens of rap."

One follower said, "@tamarbraxton you should stay away from that Madison guy … nothing good comes from playing with an 'unless they bite you.'

Ad

In other news, for Kandi Burruss's birthday, Tamar made sure to post the most emotional message she could think of.



Post views:

0 0