Tamar Braxton casts Usher for copying Nicki Minaj, a product of Lil & # 39; Kim

WENN

Usher made the controversial comment during an Instagram live chat with Swizz Beatz on Sunday, May 17, where they discussed how many people wanted to have Lil & # 39; Kim in some & # 39; battles. Verzuz & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

It seems that Usher not only angry Nicki Minajfans when he said that rapper "Anaconda" is "a product" of Lil & # 39; Kim. Tamar braxton recently intervened in the matter, strongly disagreeing with "Yes!" Hitmaker.

"I think of them as two different entities," said Tamar. Madison Hinton in a virtual interview "I don't give a damn, what happened, what happened, Lil & # 39; Kim didn't give Nicki Minaj his talent. So, then, who are you to take away Nicki Minaj's talents?"

He continued passionately saying, "You can't get too involved in the Barbz and Queen bees, I don't know the stans, but you can't get too involved because it's not fair."

Tamar also noted, "You can't do that. Am I right? Period, Period. They're both amazing female teachers. They paved the way for all these teachers, teachers, here and all of them to make money. You can't discredit the people. "

%MINIFYHTMLbbbda4860c5cbec4fd307ec3e050647515%%MINIFYHTMLbbbda4860c5cbec4fd307ec3e050647516%

She, however, clarified that she did not change her personal feelings for Usher. "What I disagree is that the artist has stuck to each other. I said what I still said. I still love Usher though," he said.

<br />

Usher made the controversial comment during an Instagram live chat with Swizz beatz Sunday May 17. They brought some "Verzuz" battles involving Lil & # 39; Kim that fans love very much with Swizz saying to the R&B singer: "I see a lot, Lil & # 39; Kim versus Foxy Brown. So I see a lot – Lil & # 39; Kim vs. Nicki? I see a lot of that. "However, Usher did not believe the latter was possible because" Nicki is a product of Kim. "

Her comment quickly got reactions from social media users when Swizz alerted Usher: "By the way, you're already trending on Twitter right now." He continued enthusiastically, "This is the effect & # 39; Verzuz & # 39 ;, King. I see you trending on Twitter! This is special, this is fun."