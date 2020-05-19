Stephen Curry cheers up in Holey Moley II Sneak Peek

Holey Moley is back, and this time it has a new addition in the form of animation Stephen Curry.
Curry produces the slightly deranged miniature golf show, and for Holey Moley II: The Sequel, joins the screen in the form of cartoons. ME! News has your first look at Animated Curry as he tells us the story of how he came up with one of the challenges. It's called Dragon & # 39; s Breath, and it involves dressing up as a knight while being hit with live fire.
According to the video above, which may or may not be entirely legitimate, he tracked down some real dragons and befriended them to help them with this challenge by lending them some of their fiery breath.
Curry scoffed at his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, describing his animated character as the "resident golf pro,quot;.
"Obviously I have played (mini golf) myself, but this takes it to another level in terms of insanity, comedy," he told Kimmel about the show. "I love,quot;.
Rob Riggle, Joe Tessitore and Jeannie Mai serve as hosts and commentators as eight "self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from across the country,quot; compete on this must-see golf course.
A B C
"The winners of each episode will return to Holey Moley course for the grand finale of the stars, where only one will be crowned winner and claim the $ 250,000 prize, "the description says, according to ABC.
While regular sports are on hold, this is our sport, America. And we could do much worse than absurd mini golf.
Holey Moley II premieres this Thursday at 9 p.m. on ABC, and it will change to Thursday at 8 p.m. from June 11.
%MINIFYHTMLf57c537d30e336fc522f3865b17cd03819%