Stephen Curry cheers up in Holey Moley II Sneak Peek

Holey Moley is back, and this time it has a new addition in the form of animation Stephen Curry.

Curry produces the slightly deranged miniature golf show, and for Holey Moley II: The Sequel, joins the screen in the form of cartoons. ME! News has your first look at Animated Curry as he tells us the story of how he came up with one of the challenges. It's called Dragon & # 39; s Breath, and it involves dressing up as a knight while being hit with live fire.

According to the video above, which may or may not be entirely legitimate, he tracked down some real dragons and befriended them to help them with this challenge by lending them some of their fiery breath.

Curry scoffed at his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week, describing his animated character as the "resident golf pro,quot;.