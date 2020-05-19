Star Chase from & # 39; Outer Banks & # 39; claims hacked after insensitive old tweets resurface

Instagram

Initially, the actor apologized for his insulting old tweets, but then deleted it along with all his previous posts, claiming that his social media was targeted by hackers.

"External banks"star Chase stokes He went to Twitter on Monday, May 18, 2020, to apologize for several callous tweets he had posted, before claiming that his account was hacked just a few minutes later.

Several old posts from Chase's Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram accounts have been circulating in recent weeks, and fans were unimpressed due to racial slurs and derogatory names used to describe people with disabilities or people in the LGBTQ + community.

So apparently addressing the reaction on Monday, Chase seemed to post a long statement apologizing, writing, "Yes. I'll deal with this. I wasn't hiding. I consulted one of my closest friends like anyone else. I've posted insensitive tweets. My Facebook has been hacked countless times The picture is not even mine or anyone I know Again, I am so sorry I really am I hope you see what I am doing now and how I keep doing it Do the right thing by be respectful in the current climate. "

"This does not excuse my words, nor am I excusing myself. I will continue to work to use my platform in the same capacity that I have been and making / bringing light to the world."

But moments after the apology was released, it was removed, and Chase claimed that his Twitter account had been hacked.

"I just got back to Twitter," he wrote. "My password was changed, solving things. I really regret that all of this is happening at the same time … Someone obviously had access to my account. So I am trying to solve this."

Additionally, Chase removed the initial apology, as well as all of his previous tweets, while trying to figure things out.