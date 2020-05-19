Square joins Twitter to allow employees to work from home indefinitely – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Employees of Square mobile payments company will be able to work from home indefinitely, even after restrictions related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic are lifted.

According to The Verge, Square co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey informed employees of the change on Monday.

“In the future, Squares will be able to work from home permanently, even once the offices begin to reopen. In the past few weeks, we've learned a lot about what it takes for people to effectively play roles outside of an office, and we'll continue to learn as we go, "a company spokesperson told the tech news site.

The new policy applies to employees who can do their jobs remotely, while employees with jobs that require a physical presence will still need to enter.

The indefinite work-from-home policy follows a similar announcement last week that Dorsey made to employees of the social media platform Twitter, where he is also CEO.

Twitter said in its statement: “The past few months have shown that we can make that work. So if our employees have a role and a situation that allows them to work from home and want to continue doing so forever, we will make it happen. ”

Other major tech companies, such as Facebook and Google, have said that most employees should expect to work from home until at least the end of 2020.