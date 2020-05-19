Spinoff & # 39; Greenleaf & # 39; in process of OWN & Lionsgate – Up News Info

As OWN Green leaf Approaching its fifth and final season, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network and Lionsgate have launched a spin-off of the critically successful mega-church drama by creator and executive producer Craig Wright. The network revealed the derived news with a teaser spot. You can look below.

Wright and Winfrey envisioned from the start of the series that the story would span five seasons, with Wright contemplating a spin-off. Those plans were accelerated when fans voiced support for the show after its final season was announced, reaffirming its passionate fan base.

In addition, the network announced Green leaf & # 39;The latest season 5 will premiere on Tuesday, June 23 at 9 PM.



Greenleaf & # 39; s Season 4 topped the cable as the # 1 Original Scripted Series for African American Women and Total Viewers, and was the # 4 Original Scripted Series on Cable for All Women 25-54, leading OWN to become the network of cable number 1 among Africans on Tuesday night American women, households and total viewers.

Related story %MINIFYHTMLfe927b4e74fbf184f646191dc07390f517% HBO Max presents the animated comedy & # 39; Santa Inc. & # 39; Starring Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen

Green leaf Take viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and its sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. In its final season, the Greenleaf family will try to save their mega church in Memphis from being taken over by Bob Whitmore and Harmony and Hope Ministries. But the secrets of the past and present threaten to tear the family apart even as they try to unite.

The series stars Merle Dandridge, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, and Deborah Joy Winans.

Green leaf she won the NAACP Image Award 2020 for Outstanding Drama Series, and Whitfield was named Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the second year in a row.

Green leaf It is produced by OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright, Clement Virgo, and Kriss Turner Towner.