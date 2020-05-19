Southern Charm Star Shep Rose goes official on Instagram with girlfriend Taylor Ann Green

The cast of Southern charm He's been going through this for the past few weeks, and the mayhem has caused Cameran Eubanks, Naomie Olindo, and Chelsea Messner to reveal that they won't be back for Season 7. However, star Shep Rose is fine, and he simply left as a Clerk. Instagram with his new girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green.

Green made her relationship with Rose Instagram official on Saturday, May 16, with a post showing a photo of her sitting on Rose's lap when they were at Folly Beach in South Carolina. At first, Green wrote in the caption: “I guess the secret is out. P.S. Those bruises are from the surf … I promise.

However, a few hours later the legend changed to: "We only promote the hat 🤙🏽". He also tagged Rose and her clothing brand, Shep Gear.

According to People magazine, Rose and Green "have been dating and spending a lot of time together." But, they still haven't "put a label,quot; on things. A source says the situation "works for both of us,quot; and that they are "a nice couple."

“They met at Home Team BBQ on Sullivan's Island and they instantly hit it off. They are really enjoying each other and just trying to keep things fun right now, "said one expert." It's only been a year since she moved to Charleston, so she's still new to the area and still not looking to settle down. And Shep, of course, has been single for a long time. "

Before the production of Southern charm Burnt out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Green was filming the Bravo series with Rose. He is one of the few cast members to return for Season 7, along with Kathryn Dennis, Austen Kroll, and Craig Conover.

However, Dennis' future with the show is up in the air. She has come under fire in the past few weeks after she posted a black radio show featuring a cute emoji during a heated exchange about politics. Eubanks also accused Dennis of spreading the rumor that Eubanks' husband was cheating, which is why he left the show.

Both Cameran Eubanks and Naomie Olindo criticized Dennis for spreading the lie and said they actually left the show months ago.



