Southern actress Meena remembers meeting Hrithik Roshan after her wedding

Hrithik Roshan has been the nation's favorite heartthrob since he made his debut in 2000. The actor has ruled the hearts of the entire nation to date. Southern actress Meena, who admires Hrithik, turned to social media to share an important throwback moment with Hrithik.

Posting a photo of her wedding, Meena wrote, "The day my heart broke. I met my all-time favorite in Bangalore at their post-wedding gathering @hrithikroshan." The photo was clicked at Hrithik and Sussanne Khan's wedding in Bangalore.

Meanwhile, a fan recalled that Hrithik also praised Meena's dedication to dancing in the snow for one of her movies, titled Villain. Meena went on to share an interesting anecdote. She commented: "@hrithikroshan shot there with @bachchan and @therealkareenakapoor, we didn't stop shooting when it started snowing and they were impressed by our dedication and hard work. In fact, Kareena's mother was scolding me, she told me and said drink hot chocolate after each drink. But the thing is, I'm surprised you remember this news that had come a decade ago. That's very sweet. Thank you. And @ranjithkk_ Yes, I received many offers from Bollywood but I was also busy and frankly I was happy with my work in the south. "

Meena began her career as a children's artist in 1982 and is a veteran. She will be seen teaming up with Rajinikanth in the next one, Annaatthe.