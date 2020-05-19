Sony to Take Full Control of Listed $ 3.7 Billion Financial Branch – Latest News

Sony Corp said it will convert its publicly traded financial arm, Sony Financial Holdings Inc, into a wholly-owned unit through a public offering worth about 400 billion yen ($ 3.72 billion).

The agreement will allow the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant to strengthen its presence in the fintech field to compete with major global technology companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Apple Inc.

It also reflects CEO Kenichiro Yoshida's strategy of making revenue streams more stable after a major overhaul of its predecessor that shifted Sony's focus from low-margin consumer electronics to entertainment and business-based content. on subscription.

The deal is the biggest strategic move for Sony under Yoshida since the $ 2.3 billion acquisition of EMI Music Publishing, announced shortly after Yoshida took over in 2018.

"The financial business has a stable profit base in Japan," Yoshida told journalists and analysts in a briefing. Taking full control of the business "will help us hedge the growing geopolitical risks."

Sony, which will change its name to Sony Group next year, already owns 65% of Sony Financial. It offers around 2,600 yen for each remaining Sony Financial share, a premium of about 26% over Monday's closing price of 2,064 yen. The public offering closes in July.

Sony Financial, a consistently stable source of income for Sony, has banking, life and non-life insurance, credit card and nursing care businesses in Japan with approximately 11,000 employees. Total assets stood at 14.5 trillion yen at the end of last year.

It contributed an operating profit of 129.6 billion yen in the year that ended in March, or about 15% of the group.

Sony expects the acquisition to have a tax-related positive impact of 40 billion yen to 50 billion yen annually on net profits.

%MINIFYHTMLae2aefd4088b7dc482711563b1039ca915%

The plan, first reported by the Nikkei business daily on Tuesday, caused Sony Financial shares to rise nearly 17% to 2,412 yen before the trading of the shares was suspended. Shares of Sony Corp rose 3.3% in a broader market that ended 1.5%.

