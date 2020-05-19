Sony Takes Home Financial Unit With $ 3.73BN Move – Up News Info

Sony is converting its listed subsidiary Sony Financial Holdings into a wholly-owned internal entity, in a deal that will cost $ 3.73BN (400 billion yen).

According to the Nikkei financial newspaper, the decision is being made to take control of a stable profit generator during the current pandemic, and reflects similar actions taken by Alibaba and Apple.

Sony already owns 65% of the unit and will buy the remaining shares through a public offering, paying $ 24.19 (2,600 yen) per share, a premium of about 30% over the current price.

The report says the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant will combine its artificial intelligence capabilities with the expertise of Sony Financial, which operates a bank and insurance providers.

"Our financial business has a value chain that begins and ends within Japan," Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said at a corporate strategy meeting on Tuesday, according to Nikkei. "With increasing geopolitical risks, we think it would be better to make this move. We also believe that it will lead to a long-term improvement in corporate value. "

As Up News Info reported last week, Sony Pictures Entertainment rose to $ 628 million in profit over the past financial year, although like the rest of the world, the company is poised for a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic.