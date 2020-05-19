Sofia Richie and Scott Disick – Have you moved in with someone else while giving them "space,quot; to work through your trauma?

Fans aren't sure if Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still together after their leaked time on rebab! That being said, an insider claims to know where the two of them are!

Has the model moved with another person after giving Scott the "space,quot; he needs to improve while struggling with the trauma of his past?

This is something that people have been wondering about since Sofia was seen spending time with a group of friends in Malibu not too long ago.

People now speculate that she and one of her circle's friends are not platonic, but are dating!

What adds further to the rumors is that Scott has not been seen in his company lately as he spends time alone with his friends.

The source tells HollywoodLife, however, that she is definitely not dating anyone new.

Instead, the distance is actually for Scott's sake, as she thought that a certain distance would help her healing process.

‘Scott is very focused on being healthy now, so Sofia is giving him the space to do so. But any suggestion that she date someone new is ridiculous. All he has been doing is spending time with friends, "said the source.

This comes after Scott's attorney confirmed that he previously registered at a rehab center to work on prolonged trauma related to the sudden loss of his parents years ago.

However, as soon as a photo of him was leaked inside, he left and decided to continue receiving treatment at home, where his privacy would be guaranteed.

The lawyer's statement on the matter was shared through the same media outlet and says: “ In an effort to finally deal with the pain, Scott has been suffering in silence for years due to the sudden death of his mother followed by the His father's death three months later, Scott decided to register at a facility to work on his trauma. He was not registered for alcohol or cocaine abuse. "



