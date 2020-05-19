Slow business as SF retailers enter phase 2 of COVID-19 reopening – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Many San Francisco business owners did not know what to expect on the first day of Phase Two to reopen businesses after the closure of COVID-19.

Overall, foot traffic was slow throughout San Francisco, but stores were eager to open to pick them up on the sidewalk after being closed for two months, and neighborhoods seemed a little livelier.

Donna O’Leary owns Ambiance, a clothing and accessories store with three locations in the city.

"It's not really great for our type of business," he said. "Okay, but since people like to try things, it's kind of complicated."

O'Leary says he would not have survived the pandemic without government aid loans.

Still, only two people took advantage of the sidewalk pickup on Monday.

"We sold a pair of sunglasses this morning, because we can show them the sunglasses," said O’Leary. "They put on gloves, we have gloves and masks, so they all keep well, but with the usual way retail works, there's not much they can really do."

%MINIFYHTMLeac8a3518528488914ebd489fbf675c817%

Like many other retailers that relied on physical sales, O'Leary is now preparing to launch an e-commerce website.

Down the street at Video Wave, one of San Francisco's oldest video rental stores, owner Colin Hutton says there wasn't much of a rush when it reopened.

"There have been a lot of conversations with people about how things are working now, so a lot of information is being transferred," he said. "I've had some transactions, I've had some interruptions that I couldn't have before." I signed up a new client today, which is the first time in a couple of months. "

Mayor London Breed expressed support for the reopening of small businesses for sidewalk pickup.

She was seen receiving a book from Green Apple Books on 9th Avenue, near Golden Gate Park.

%MINIFYHTMLeac8a3518528488914ebd489fbf675c818%

"I am very happy with this book, I don't know what to do," said Breed. "I am very happy to come here and pick it up, and I would be even happier if I could come in and look for some other books, but I'm just going to connect and see what they have."